FG Targets 26,961 Beneficiaries Under Phase 3 of NDE Employment Initiative

• Agency develops 5-year intervention plan

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government has flagged-off the third phase of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative meant to help reduce youth unemployment in Nigeria.

The initiative being implemented by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) is seeking to train 26,961 unemployed Nigerians on 70 highly demand-driven skill areas spanning agriculture, entrepreneurship development public works, information technology, technical and vocational skills.

Speaking during the unveiling of the initiative, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari, said the skill acquisition programme is being implemented to ensure that many Nigerians, particularly the youths are gainfully employed.

The minister said that attention must be paid to the rapidly changing pattern of work with technological advancement, digitalisation, climate change, demographic shifts, and global economic transformations redefining labor market access the world over.

His words: “Nigeria must therefore position its workforce to compete effectively in evolving in this evolving environment. In this regard, I want to encourage NDE to continue strengthening its focus on future-oriented skills, particularly in digital technologies, innovation, agri-agri business, green jobs, renewable energy, entrepreneurship, and other sectors with high employment potential.”

While commending NDE for the hosting its operational portal and digital infrastructure, the minister described the strategic partnership for ICT skills development, the successful resettlement of beneficiaries in several states, and the revitalisation of training facilities as a major boost in country’s quest for sustainable job creation.

He said the efforts of the management of NDE demonstrates the agency’s determination to improve program quality, transparency, accountability, and impact.

The minister also expressed the hope that NDE will incorporate valuable lessons learnt from previous phases, including the adoption of demand-driven training programs, enhanced monitoring mechanisms, extended training durations, strengthened beneficiary verification processes, and expanded digital skills opportunities that will undoubtedly improve and expand the scope and benefits of the scheme.

“I note with concern the shortcomings identified by the NDE in not being able to pay some of the beneficiaries of the first and second, particularly the second phase. I want to assure Nigerians that we will collaborate with the agency to ensure that we do what is needed to pay all those who are due for payment.”

Earlier, the Director General of NDE, Silas Agara, said the Directorate in conjunction with the International Labour Organization (ILO) has developed a 5-Year Strategic Plan designed to guide the implementation of all its employment creation initiatives in the next five years.

Regarding the third phase of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative, Agara said that NDE is about to open its portal for registration of fresh applicants for which will train 26,961 unemployed Nigerians in demand-driven areas.

According to the DG, the agency has digitalized the entire processes so as to promote fairness, accountability and transparency.

He said that upon successful completion of the training, a total of 3,405 outstanding graduate trainees will be resettled with starter packs and tools to enable them establish sustainable enterprises.

He said that NDE has upgraded the stipends being paid to participants from N10,000 to N25,000 each, while graduate trainees will receive N50,000 as their monthly stipend throughout the duration of the programme.

The DG said that NDE had earlier concluded the training of total of 32,886 and 33 692 persons under the first and second phases of the employment initiative respectively.

While pledging the support of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Director General, Lanre ISSA Oniru urged the NDE to ensure that the trainees imbibe the right attitudinal behavioural traits needed to excel in their chosen vocation.

Similarly, the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mallam Ali M. Ali assured that the organization will deploy its wide network to mobilize Nigerians to embrace the employment initiative.