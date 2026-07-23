Number Porting: MTN Maintains Lead as 1,716 Subscribers Port in One Month

Emma Okonji

A total of 1,716 subscribers from different telecom operator’s networks have ported from their initial service provider’s network to other service provider’s networks in the month of April this year in search of better service quality.

The porting trend in the telecommunications sector per mobile operator refers to the number of transactions whereby a mobile number is transferred from one service provider to another on the request of a subscriber who wishes to change service provider while keeping the same telephone number.

According to the latest statistics on Mobile Number Portability (MNP) released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), seen by THISDAY, MTN maintained lead in the number of subscribers that ported into other networks, known as inward porting.

As at April this year, MTN alone recorded 1,051 subscribers that ported into its network, out of the total 1,716 subscribers that ported into different networks (inward porting) in search of better service quality.

Airtel came second with 479 inward porting in April, followed by Globacom, which recorded 148 inward porting. Telecoms operators like T2 and VITEL recorded only 19 subscribers each that ported into their networks in April this year.

The statistics on MNP also showed that fewer subscribers ported out of the MTN network (outward porting) in the same month of April this year, in search of better service quality, when compared with other network providers.

While MTN recorded 209 subscribers that left its network to other networks in April, Airtel lost 322 subscribers during the month of April.

According to the statistics, Globacom recoded 331 outward porting in April, while T2 recorded 854 outward porting, which was the highest in the month of April.

From the NCC’s statistics, MTN has maintained lead in inward porting in six consecutive months, while T2 has maintained lead in outward porting in six consecutive months.

For inward porting, MTN recorded 827 subscribers that ported into its network in November 2025, followed by Airtel, which recorded 282 inward porting. Globacom recorded 264 inward porting, while T2 recorded 14 inward porting and VITEL recorded only five inward porting.

In December 2025, MTN recorded 964 inward porting, followed by Globacom, which recorded 217 inward porting, and Airtel recorded 206 inward porting. T2 and VITEL recorded six inward porting each in the same month.

In January 2026, MTN recorded 740 inward porting, Airtel recorded 494 inward porting, Globacom recorded 215 inward porting, T2 recorded 12 inward porting, while VITEL recorded seven inward porting.

In February 2026, MTN recorded 1,183 inward porting, Airtel recorded 428 inward porting, Globacom recorded 195 inward porting, T2 recorded 21 inward porting, while VITEL recorded eight inward porting.

In March 2026, MTN recorded 875 inward porting, Airtel recorded 217 inward porting, Globacom recorded 142 inward porting, VTEL recorded 17 inward porting, while T2 recorded 16 inward porting.

In April 2026, MTN recorded 1,051 inward porting, Airtel recorded 479 inward porting, Globacom recorded 148 inward porting, T2 recorded 19 inward porting, while VITEL recorded 19 inward porting, totaling 1,716 inward porting across all networks in April 2026.