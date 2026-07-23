  • Wednesday, 22nd July, 2026

LSF PR Wins Three IPRA Golden World Awards

Business | 4 seconds ago

International strategic communications agency LSF PR has won three categories at the 2026 International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Awards, receiving recognition for its work across capital markets communications, corporate reputation and brand strategy.

The awards recognise LSF PR’s work for UAC of Nigeria PLC and BIC, reflecting the agency’s expertise in advising organisations through complex corporate transactions, long-term reputation building and consumer PR.

LSF PR received the Financial Services & Investor Relations award for its capital markets communications programme supporting UAC of Nigeria PLC’s acquisition of CHI Limited from The Coca-Cola Company, one of Nigeria’s most significant FMCG transactions in recent years.

The agency also received two awards for its work with BIC Nigeria, winning both the Reputation & Brand Management and Consumer Product PR categories. The recognised programme repositioned BIC from a product-familiar brand into a purpose-led, multi-category FMCG business through an integrated communications strategy spanning corporate reputation, education, culture and consumer PR.

Commenting on the recognition, Founder and CEO of LSF PR, Bidemi Zakariyau Akande, said: “These awards reflect the strength and standard of work we deliver for our clients. The programmes recognised this year span capital markets communications, corporate reputation and brand strategy, each requiring a different communications approach but the same commitment to strategic thinking and measurable business outcomes.”

Tolulope Akin-Aribisala, Managing Director, LSF PR Africa, added: “I am incredibly proud of the team behind this recognition. Every programme required thoughtful strategy, close collaboration and disciplined execution, whether supporting a major corporate transaction or strengthening the reputation of a global consumer brand.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.