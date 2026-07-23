LSF PR Wins Three IPRA Golden World Awards

International strategic communications agency LSF PR has won three categories at the 2026 International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Awards, receiving recognition for its work across capital markets communications, corporate reputation and brand strategy.

The awards recognise LSF PR’s work for UAC of Nigeria PLC and BIC, reflecting the agency’s expertise in advising organisations through complex corporate transactions, long-term reputation building and consumer PR.

LSF PR received the Financial Services & Investor Relations award for its capital markets communications programme supporting UAC of Nigeria PLC’s acquisition of CHI Limited from The Coca-Cola Company, one of Nigeria’s most significant FMCG transactions in recent years.

The agency also received two awards for its work with BIC Nigeria, winning both the Reputation & Brand Management and Consumer Product PR categories. The recognised programme repositioned BIC from a product-familiar brand into a purpose-led, multi-category FMCG business through an integrated communications strategy spanning corporate reputation, education, culture and consumer PR.

Commenting on the recognition, Founder and CEO of LSF PR, Bidemi Zakariyau Akande, said: “These awards reflect the strength and standard of work we deliver for our clients. The programmes recognised this year span capital markets communications, corporate reputation and brand strategy, each requiring a different communications approach but the same commitment to strategic thinking and measurable business outcomes.”

Tolulope Akin-Aribisala, Managing Director, LSF PR Africa, added: “I am incredibly proud of the team behind this recognition. Every programme required thoughtful strategy, close collaboration and disciplined execution, whether supporting a major corporate transaction or strengthening the reputation of a global consumer brand.”