GreenPath Africa Targets Talent Infrastructure to Power AfDB’s Mission 300

Kayode Tokede

As the energy landscape faces a profound workforce paradox, GreenPath Africa said it targeted talent infrastructure to power African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Mission 300 in the continent.

According to rapport, the continent possesses 60 per cent of the world’s best renewable energy resources, yet it currently accounts for only two per cent of global jobs in the sector.

This disparity took center stage at a recent pan-African masterclass hosted by GreenPath Africa, where industry leaders outlined a roadmap to align local talent with massive upcoming investments, most notably the AfDB Mission 300.

Mission 300, a joint initiative between the AfDB and the World Bank, aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030 through renewable energy solutions.

To ensure this transition is led by a domestic workforce, GreenPath Africa is building what its Chief Executive Officer, Ayobami Adedinni describes as the “talent infrastructure” required to move people into the sector at scale. Since launching in January 2026, the organization has expanded its professional community to include members from 25 African countries.

A major component of this infrastructure is the upcoming Climate Careers Festival, scheduled for September 29th in Ibadan, Nigeria.

The festival is designed as a direct intervention to bridge the employment gap by connecting 500 pre-qualified students and professionals with employers. According to Adedinni, 25 job slots have already been confirmed for the event, which he described as the first of its kind in the West African region.

The masterclass, moderated by Oluwaseyi Alabi, an ESG Specialist, emphasized that achieving the goals of Mission 300 requires a diverse range of skills beyond traditional engineering. Tega Ishaya, a commercial development expert and lead at CSET Youth Nigeria, introduced the “CIVIC PRO” framework to help candidates position themselves for regional impact. Ishaya noted that the industry has a significant “bankability” gap, requiring professionals skilled in project finance, legal regularization, and ESG reporting to ensure large-scale projects reach completion.