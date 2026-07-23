  • Wednesday, 22nd July, 2026

Girls in ICT Campaign Harps on Gender Support

Business | 2 seconds ago

The International Girls in ICT Day, organised by eBusiness Life Communication, under the theme: ‘AI for Development: Girls Shaping the Digital Future’, has stressed the need for society to help young girls participate actively in the growth, development and use of ICTs in order to balance the gender disparity in the career field.

The event served as a strategic platform to inspire, mentor, and empower young girls to actively participate in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

In her welcome address, the convener and Chief Executive Officer of e-Business Life Communication Limited, Mrs. Ufuoma Emuophedaro, underscored the transformative potential of women and girls in technology and stressed the urgent need to dismantle barriers limiting female participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

She highlighted the widening global ICT skills gap and emphasized that empowering girls with digital competencies is critical to socio-economic development, innovation, and inclusive growth.

Emuophedaro said the annual International Girls in ICT Day celebration had grown into a major platform for inspiring young girls to embrace careers in technology and digital innovation.

According to her, “Today, we challenge that narrative. We stand united to break down barriers, defy stereotypes, and pave the way for a future where every girl, regardless of background or circumstance, feels empowered to pursue her passion for technology.”

Emuophedaro further emphasised the need to ensure equal access for women and girls to leadership training, scholarships, career development opportunities and fellowships, while also addressing gender bias and societal stereotypes.

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