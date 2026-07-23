APRA Re-elects Officers into Executive Council 

The General Assembly of the African Public Relations Association (APRA) has re-elected Mr. Arik Karani (Kenya), Professor Michele Mekeme (Cameroon), and Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan (Nigeria), as President, Vice President and Secretary General of the Association respectively.

The decision came as a resolution during the Association’s Annual General Meeting in Swakopmund, in the Republic of Namibia.

The re-election took place at the sidelines of the Effective Communicators Conference that was attended by Vice President of the Republic of Namibia, Lucia Witbooi; the Vice President of the Republic of Botswana, Ndaba Gaolathe; Governor of the Erongo Region of Namibia, Hon. Natalia Goagoses; and Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Namibia. Hon. Emma Theofelus.

The General Assembly commended the Executive Council for its strong performance over the past two years, citing significant progress in strengthening national and regional public relations associations across the continent, fostering strategic collaboration with ICT Ministers and other key stakeholders in Africa, and establishing robust governance and operational frameworks to enhance the association’s effectiveness and sustainability.