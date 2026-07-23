CLMI Visits Obasanjo Ahead of International Conference

As preparations gather momentum for the 2026 CLMI International Conference & Investiture, themed: ‘Powering African Trade and Entrepreneurship Through Smart Logistics’, the Courier and Logistics Management Institute (CLMI) has paid a courtesy visit to the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the chairman of this year’s conference.

The visit underscores the strong and growing relationship between the institute and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, one of Africa’s most respected statesmen, while reaffirming a shared commitment to advancing logistics, trade, and entrepreneurship across the continent.

The delegation, led by the Executive Chairman of CLMI, Prof. Simon Emeje; was accompanied by the CLMI Vice Chairman, Prof. Chizomam Ann Emeje; Registrar, CLMI, Mr. Kayode Jacobs and member of CLMP, Mr. Ogungbayi Amos

During the meeting, the delegation Obasanjo on preparations for the forthcoming conference and exchanged views on the strategic role of logistics in accelerating trade, investment, industrial growth, and economic transformation across Africa.