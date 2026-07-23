  • Wednesday, 22nd July, 2026

Regulate Sustainability Reporting Not the Practice, FRC Urged

Business | 3 seconds ago

The Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN) has stressed the need for a clear distinction between sustainability practice and sustainability reporting. The institute has therefore called on the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) to regulate corporate reporting without positioning itself as the definer of sustainability practice or a competitor to the professionals it regulates. 

The institute, in a statement, said it remained concerned by a growing narrative that treats the two disclosure standards as though they were the whole of sustainability and a monopoly of the accounting profession, insisting they are not and that reporting is not the discipline. 

According to the institute, sustainability encompasses governance, strategy, environmental stewardship, climate resilience, biodiversity, human rights, labour practices, stakeholder engagement, responsible investment, the circular economy, community development and long-term value creation.

It further said reporting standards would provide a way to communicate aspects of that work, adding that they do not constitute it. 

“Reporting is the final expression of sustainability performance. Organisations cannot credibly disclose what they have not first governed, measured, managed and improved. As Nigeria moves toward mandatory disclosure, our objective must be better sustainability performance, not merely better reports,” the SPIN statement said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.