2027: Governor Fubara Solidifies with Rainbow Coalition, Backs Tinubu, Chinda

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his support for President Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the State, Kingsley Chinda, ahead of the 2027 general election.

Fubara made the declaration during the foundation-laying ceremony of the RIVEN Medical Industries Project at Rumuosi, along the East-West Road in Abio/Akpor.

Fubara said as a loyal member of the APC, he has also become a member of the Rainbow Coalition, the political group put together by his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike to advance the interests of the ruling party in Rivers State.

The governor disclosed that the hitherto contending political forces in the state have resolved their differences and resolved to work together in the interest of the peace and development of the state.

Fubara charged his teeming supporters across the state to, without prejudice to the past, join him in supporting the ambitions of Tinubu, Chinda and all the other candidates of the APC in Rivers State during the forthcoming elections.

“We have made peace in the state and I am supporting our Rainbow Coalition. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our President, and O.K. Chinda is the governorship candidate I am supporting.

“Anybody who believes in me should support every candidate under the Rainbow Coalition,” the governor said.

Fubara also pledged not to be part of any action capable of causing disunity in the state, saying his focus was on sustaining peace and moving Rivers State forward.

“I’ve gone back to our family. So, please, whoever you are, give your total support to the Rainbow Coalition. We need to move forward. The time of war is over. It is time for peace and this peace is taking us to another level.

“I want this to be made clear to everybody. So, don’t go anywhere and say you’re supporting Fubara. No. No. No. My position is this: I have said it here and clearly for everyone to hear.

“If you’re not hearing we’ll, use cotton wool to clean your ears and let it enter well. I’m not party to anything that will bring any form of disunity in this state. I’ve done what I need to do and we are moving forward,” he said.