House to Probe Alleged N2bn Found in Mining Marshals Commander’s Account

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate allegations of financial misconduct within the Mining Marshals, following reports that more than N2 billion was allegedly traced to the bank account of a State Commander of the unit.

The resolution was reached on Wednesday after the House adopted a motion sponsored by Hon. Abdulmaleek Danga seeking an investigation into the operations, funding structure, legal status, alleged corruption and reported compromise within the Mining Marshals.

Leading the debate on the motion, Danga recalled that the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Interior, established and inaugurated the Mining Marshals Corps on March 21, 2024.

He said the specialised security unit was made up of more than 2,200 personnel recruited from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to him, the legal foundation for the establishment of the Mining Marshals was based on Section 3 of the NSCDC Act, in addition to the regulatory provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.

Danga explained that the Mining Marshals were primarily established to secure mining locations, combat illegal mining activities, tackle banditry in communities endowed with mineral resources and protect government revenues accruing from the solid minerals industry.

However, he raised a concern that reports suggested that the unit had deviated from its original mandate.

He alleged that some personnel lacked adequate operational knowledge of the mining industry, leading to the wrongful arrest and harassment of legitimate holders of mineral titles, while such actions were allegedly presented to the public as successful operations against illegal miners.

The House, he added, was equally concerned about serious allegations of financial impropriety within the Mining Marshals, particularly reports that more than N2 billion had allegedly been discovered in the bank account of a State Commander of the unit.

Danga further raised concerns over the alleged failure to institute a formal judicial investigation, prosecution or internal disciplinary measures against the Commander involved. Instead, he said, the officer was reportedly redeployed, a development which, according to him, had strengthened suspicions that the Mining Marshals may have been compromised by wealthy illegal mining syndicates.

He also expressed concern over what it described as inadequate fiscal transparency in the operations of the unit.

Particular attention was drawn to the recent procurement and distribution of operational vehicles to the Mining Marshals, despite the absence of a clear record showing legislative appropriation or budgetary provision by the parent agency.

The development, he noted could expose the unit to spending outside the approved budgetary framework.

According to Danga, the alleged operational and financial irregularities pose a direct threat to Nigeria’s economic interests, contributing to the loss of mineral revenues, worsening insecurity and declining investor confidence in the country’s solid minerals sector.

Following the adoption of the motion, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, directed the House Committee on Solid Minerals Development to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the activities and performance of the Mining Marshals nationwide.

The investigation is expected to establish whether the unit has been carrying out its responsibilities within the limits of its legal mandate.

The committee is also tasked with examining allegations of corrupt enrichment, including the reported N2 billion linked to a former State Commander, as well as other alleged cases of compromise involving the Mining Marshals across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Furthermore, the committee is expected to determine the source of funding for the recent acquisition of operational vehicles, investigate all external financial inflows into the unit, examine the legal and budgetary provisions supporting its expenditures, and assess whether the establishment, structure and composition of the Mining Marshals comply with existing laws.

However, the committee is expected to use the outcome of the investigation to recommend an internationally recognised and legally compliant security model for the mining sector.

It has been given four weeks to submit its report to the House for further legislative action.