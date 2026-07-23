EU Disowns Fake Compensation Scheme Over Alleged Trapped Funds in West African Banks

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The European Union (EU) has warned the public against a fraudulent document circulating online which falsely claims that the bloc, in collaboration with the World Bank, is offering compensation to individuals whose funds are allegedly trapped in banks and financial institutions across West Africa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS described the purported compensation programme as a scam, stressing that neither the European Union nor the World Bank is involved in any such initiative.

The fake document, fraudulently attributed to the Secretary-General of the Council of the European Union, Thérèse Blanchet, claimed that a special EU-World Bank recovery programme has been established to compensate citizens of Europe and other countries whose legally transferred funds were allegedly withheld by banks in the region.

It also falsely stated that the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS has been mandated to supervise the compensation exercise and directs potential claimants to contact him for processing.

However, the EU categorically dismissed the claims, describing every aspect of the document as fabricated.

“The document in its entirety is a scam. The information and claims contained therein are false. The European Union is neither aware of any such bogus programme nor part of it,” the Delegation stated.

The EU further disclosed that the email addresses and telephone numbers listed in the fraudulent document, purportedly belonging to Ms. Blanchet and the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, are fake and are being used by fraudsters to deceive unsuspecting victims.

The Delegation urged members of the public to ignore the fraudulent claims and avoid engaging with anyone promoting the scheme.

It emphasized that all official announcements from the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS are published exclusively through its official website and verified social media platforms.

The warning comes amid increasing cases of cyber-enabled financial fraud in which criminal syndicates impersonate international organisations, government institutions and senior officials to lure victims into paying fictitious processing fees or divulging sensitive personal and financial information.

Security experts have repeatedly advised the public to independently verify any unsolicited compensation offers, grants or investment opportunities through official channels before responding.

The EU reiterated its commitment to combating fraud and misinformation while urging citizens to remain vigilant against scams exploiting the names and identities of reputable international institutions.