Nigeria Eyes Reset in UK Relations as FG Congratulates New Prime Minister Burnham

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria on Tuesday signalled its readiness to deepen economic, security, and diplomatic ties with the United Kingdom following the emergence of Right Honourable Andy Burnham as the country’s new Prime Minister.

Nigeria described Burnham’s assumption of office as an opportunity to strengthen one of Africa’s most strategic bilateral partnerships.

The federal government, in a congratulatory message delivered by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, welcomed the peaceful democratic transition in the United Kingdom and expressed confidence that Burnham’s administration would open a new chapter of cooperation between Abuja and London.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Odumegwu-Ojukwu commended the British people and institutions for their enduring commitment to constitutional democracy, saying the orderly transfer of power further reinforced UK’s democratic credentials.

She stated that Burnham was taking office at a critical period marked by economic pressures and global uncertainties, expressing optimism that his plans for economic renewal, decentralisation of governance, and tackling the cost-of-living crisis would strengthen the United Kingdom and improve the lives of its citizens.

The minister said, “Nigeria and the United Kingdom share deep historical ties, robust people-to-people connections, and a strong partnership across trade, investment, security, education and cultural exchange.”

She stressed that both countries, as members of the Commonwealth, remained committed to advancing bilateral relations while working together on shared global priorities, including climate change, sustainable development, peace and security in Africa, and reforms of multilateral institutions.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the federal government looked forward to working closely with Burnham and his administration to consolidate existing areas of cooperation and identify new opportunities capable of delivering tangible economic and strategic benefits to both nations.

The message comes as Nigeria seeks to expand foreign investment, strengthen security cooperation, and diversify international partnerships amid ongoing economic reforms at home.

Britain is one of Nigeria’s most important diplomatic and economic partners. The relationship, which dates back to Nigeria’s colonial history and independence in 1960, has evolved into a broad strategic partnership encompassing trade, defence, intelligence sharing, migration, education, healthcare, energy and climate cooperation.

The United Kingdom is home to one of the largest Nigerian diaspora communities in the world, with remittances from Nigerians living in Britain contributing significantly to household incomes and the Nigerian economy.

British companies also maintain substantial investments across Nigeria’s financial services, oil and gas, manufacturing, telecommunications, and consumer sectors.

In recent years, both countries have intensified collaboration in combating terrorism, organised crime, cybercrime and corruption, while also partnering on initiatives aimed at improving governance, promoting education and strengthening healthcare systems.

The congratulatory message is also seen as an early diplomatic outreach by Abuja to the incoming British administration at a time when both countries are expected to review priorities in trade, investment and security cooperation amid changing global economic and geopolitical realities.

Analysts say Burnham’s administration could inherit important bilateral issues requiring sustained engagement with Nigeria, including expanding trade under post-Brexit arrangements, enhancing investment flows, addressing irregular migration, promoting educational exchanges and strengthening cooperation against insecurity in West Africa.

For Nigeria, maintaining strong relations with Britain remains central to its foreign policy, given the UK’s role as one of its largest trading partners, a major investor, and an influential voice in global financial and diplomatic institutions.

By congratulating the new British leader and reaffirming its commitment to closer collaboration, Abuja signalled its intention to ensure that one of its oldest and most consequential international partnerships continued to evolve in response to emerging global challenges and shared economic interests.