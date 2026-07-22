First Lady, Mrs Tinubu, Seeks Preservation of Rich Heritage of Nigerians for Posterity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has canvassed the preservation of the rich heritage of Nigerians for posterity and prosperity.

Speaking yesterday while on a visit to Akwete, the production site of the local hand-woven historic Akwete fabric in Abia State, the First Lady said the tradition of the Akwete handmade fabric was dear to the hearts of women, who made it, adding that they should be encouraged to pass it on to the next generation.

Mrs Tinubu commended the craft which she said was transferred from generation to generation.

Her words: “It is a sacred craft done with love, patience, endurance and that should not be desecrated. When we saw a building there, we said we would lift the structure. We can build on it, which will tell the story.

“For the women of Akwete, I heard your cry, am here to announce to all Nigerians and the Igbo should take Akwete to the nations. For me and all the notable sons of Igbo land, rise up to preserve this.”

She further said: “Our young people need to also be encouraged to get used to our tradition and cultural outfits. It is the culture that raised me and there is nowhere that I stand in the world without wearing African wears.

“These women while they hold their craft very dear, it is a spiritual thing for them, one of the good things that I saw, were young people in their families doing exact thing.

“I love traditional outfits because our tradition, our culture tells us who we are, the moment we lose that, we won’t remember where we come from.”

She subsequently donated N2 billion to the state for the development of the Akwete production site in Abia State.

The First Lady called on all Igbo to promote Akwete nationally the way Yorubas promote Aso Oke and tie and dye, urging that the fabric be modernised into bedspreads, iro and buba for wider use.

Governor Alex Otti of the state thanked the First Lady for “inviting herself” to Abia, noting that her visit came at a strategic time as the state has been engaging Akwete women since 2023 to break barriers of tradition and scale production.

“We believe, just like you do, that there is a lot that Akwete can do. If we don’t accept technology and move very swiftly, others will take over the market. Today you have Akwete being made in India and China,” he said.

Otti said Abia had designed a proposal for a production hub for Akwete women and would submit it to the First Lady for possible partnership.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for “courageous” economic reforms, saying removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira had freed funds for infrastructure and production.

Abia First Lady, Mrs Priscilla Otti, said the visit was historic as it was the first time a Nigerian First Lady came in person to support Akwete weavers.

She described Akwete as one of the oldest Igbo textile traditions, “woven by hand on upright looms” and passed from mother to daughter.

“For me it is deeply personal. Akwete cloth was among the most treasured gifts presented to me during my traditional marriage over 30 years ago. Behind every thread is the creativity and resilience of an Abia woman.”

Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Sampson Uche Ogah, said the visit would bring global recognition to Akwete and empower women, who he described as “the fulcrum for the existence of many families.”

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe said the women of Akwete were “the real bedrock of our society” for combining weaving with family care and contributing to household income. He also pledged support for the proposed centre for research and training of Akwete weavers.

Hon. Chris Nkwonta, member representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency, pledged to work with the First Lady and the Governor to build a befitting weaving and research centre to train upcoming women and ensure the craft survives the next 20 years.

Highlight of the event was the conferment of the chieftaincy title of “Ugonwanyi” on the First Lady by the Abia State Traditional Rulers Council.

Mrs Tinubu was received at the historic production site of the hand-woven Akwete fabric by Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and his wife, Priscilla Otti, traditional rulers from across the State, notable politicians, clergy men and women, among others.