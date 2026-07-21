Nigeria’s Gas Output Hits 1.43 Tscf in H1 as Non-associated Volumes Lead

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s upstream gas sector recorded a major milestone in the first half of 2026, posting total gas production of 1.43 trillion standard cubic feet (Tscf), reinforcing the growing importance of natural gas to the country’s economic diversification.

The latest production figures released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) also revealed a significant shift in output patterns during the six-month period, with Non-associated Gas (NAG) production surpassing Associated Gas (AG) production for the first time.

This signalled a potential long-term change in upstream development priorities, as Nigeria has most times ‘stumbled’ on gas while searching for crude oil. In essence, historically, Nigeria’s gas production has been dominated by gas produced alongside oil.

However, the latest figures suggested that both international and indigenous operators are increasingly investing in dedicated gas assets, helping to establish a more reliable gas supply that is less dependent on crude oil production.

According to the data, during the first half of the year, non-associated gas production reached 717.54 billion standard cubic feet (Bscf), ahead of the 708.70 Bscf recorded for associated gas.

The overall production of 1.43 Tscf was supported by consistently strong monthly output. January recorded 241.71 Bscf, representing an average daily production of 7.80 billion standard cubic feet per day (Bscf/d), while February followed with 218.70 Bscf, averaging 7.81 Bscf/d, and March produced 243.28 Bscf, equivalent to 7.85 Bscf/d.

Also, production remained steady during the second quarter, with April recording 238.08 Bscf, averaging 7.94 Bscf/d. May delivered the highest monthly output of the period at 245.97 Bscf, representing 7.93 Bscf/d, while June closed the half year with 238.49 Bscf, translating to an average daily production of 7.95 Bscf/d.

The performance further underscored the strategic role of the gas sector as Nigeria continues to leverage its abundant reserves to support domestic industrialisation, expand power generation and strengthen its position in international energy markets.

With the ‘decade of gas’ initiative, the country is also seeking to reduce its dependence on crude oil revenues, with natural gas increasingly becoming central to its energy transition strategy and providing critical feedstock for electricity generation, fertiliser production, manufacturing and petrochemical industries.

Besides, the industry maintained a high level of gas utilisation during the period, with total utilised gas reaching 1.32 Tscf through field operations, domestic consumption and exports. The utilisation rate remained above 90 per cent throughout the six months, rising from 91.4 per cent in January to 93.0 per cent in February, 93.2 per cent in March, 93.1 per cent in April, 92.8 per cent in May and 93.0 per cent in June.

Although challenges remain, the consistently high utilisation rate reflects continued improvements in midstream infrastructure, including gas gathering systems and processing facilities, which have enabled more of the country’s gas resources to be commercialised instead of being wasted.

Furthermore, domestic gas supply remained a major pillar of utilisation, with 381.16 Bscf supplied to the local market during the first half of the year. The volumes supported thermal power plants, fertiliser manufacturers, cement producers and other industrial consumers that depend on reliable gas supplies for their operations.

Field use accounted for 378.52 Bscf, largely for gas reinjection and reservoir pressure maintenance to optimise hydrocarbon recovery from producing fields.

Export sales continued to provide substantial foreign exchange earnings, with Nigeria exporting 563.18 Bscf of gas during the six month period, further consolidating its position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of liquefied natural gas.

In terms of environmental performance, total gas flared during the first half of the year amounting to 97.63 Bscf. Although flaring persists, the figures indicated continued efforts to reduce emissions in line with Nigeria’s climate commitments and the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP).

January recorded 17.17 Bscf of gas flared, representing 7.10 per cent of production. February followed with 14.09 Bscf or 6.44 per cent, while March recorded 15.58 Bscf, representing 6.40 per cent.

In April, gas flaring stood at 16.52 Bscf, accounting for 6.94 per cent of production. May recorded 17.64 Bscf or 7.17 per cent, while June ended the period with 16.64 Bscf, representing 6.98 per cent of total production.

The data also showed that gas shrinkage, which are losses during processing and transmission, totalled 5.75 Bscf during the first half of the year. Most of the losses occurred during the first quarter, with January accounting for 3.64 Bscf, February 1.20 Bscf and March 0.91 Bscf. No shrinkage was reported for April, May or June. This suggested improved processing efficiency and metering during the second quarter.

The continued expansion of Nigeria’s domestic gas infrastructure is expected to further strengthen the utilisation of the country’s gas resources by connecting more industrial clusters to processing facilities, especially with the upcoming Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK).

However, the NURPC data indicated that the figures remain provisional pending routine reconciliation, with natural gas as a key driver of Nigeria’s long term economic growth and energy transition.