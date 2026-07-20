Tinubu’s Reforms Working, Support His Re-election, Ekpemupolo Urges Nigerians

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo has urged Nigerians to support the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu to enable him to consolidate ongoing reforms for the benefit of the country and its economy.

Ekpemupolo made the call in a statement in Abuja and signed by the National Coordinator of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi Asuku.

Ekpemupolo stated that the economic and structural reforms being undertaken by the current administration were beginning to yield results, as evidenced by increased foreign investment, growth in the Nigerian capital market, and improved fiscal autonomy for sub-national governments, among other gains.

“The President has started so many economic reforms, the benefits of which we are beginning to see. These reforms are now delivering tangible results, as shown by key economic indicators, including Gross Domestic Product and other macroeconomic indices.

“His re-election is critical to driving these reforms to a logical conclusion, and we urge all Nigerians to come together to actualise this. Let every Nigerian come together. Every door in Nigeria should be knocked on. Every vote is important, and the Door-to-Door Movement will knock on every door to ensure this.”

Ekpemupolo said it was based on the foregoing that the President Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement planned to inaugurate its national executive members on July 9, 2026, as part of efforts to deepen grassroots mobilisation and promote civic participation across the country.