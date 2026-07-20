Abiodun Celebrates Wife at 60, Describes her as Woman of Virtue

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday paid glowing tribute to his wife, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, as she marked her 60th birthday, describing her as a woman of virtue, compassion, unwavering faith and an indispensable partner whose steadfast support has been central to his life’s journey and public service.

Speaking during a special thanksgiving service held in honour of the First Lady at the Government House Chapel, Oke-Igbein, Abeokuta, Abiodun thanked God for preserving their family and sustaining them through nearly four decades together.

He also commended his wife for keeping the home front together while he continues to serve the people of Ogun State.

The governor expressed gratitude for the gift of their children and the grace that has continually upheld their family, noting that the milestone was a reminder of God’s abiding faithfulness.

He said, “I believe that when we think about our lives in terms of the number of days we have lived, and then consider the number of minutes and seconds our hearts have beaten, we are reminded that we must remain accountable to Almighty God.

“When I remember that our paths crossed about 39 years ago, I cannot but thank God for how He has preserved us. At the time, I was in Ife while she was at the University of Ibadan. I used to drive to Ibadan to see her. Neither of us knew that one day God would grant us the privilege of becoming the First Family of Ogun State.”

Responding, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun described her Diamond Jubilee as more than a personal milestone, saying it was a divine call to deepen her commitment to service and humanity.

She said the occasion had renewed her resolve to positively impact more lives through her humanitarian initiatives and dedicated service to the people of Ogun State, while acknowledging God as her rock and source of strength over the past six decades.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, described the First Lady as a devoted wife and dependable pillar of support to the governor, observing that every successful leader draws strength from the unwavering support of a committed spouse.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Remo Federal Constituency and former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Funmi Afuwape, hailed Mrs. Abiodun as a humble mentor whose passion for empowering others has inspired many to attain greater heights.

On behalf of the Body of Permanent Secretaries, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Folusho Obienu, lauded the First Lady’s compassion for women, children, the vulnerable and other residents of the state, describing her as an exemplary role model whose life embodies selfless service.

Mrs. Peace Taiwo, wife of the former Chief of Staff to the Governor, also paid tribute to the celebrant, describing her as kind-hearted, calm and gracious in all circumstances.

Delivering the sermon, the President of the Ogun Baptist Conference and Chairman of the Management Committee of the Government House Chapel, Rev. Oyewale Oyeniyi, reminded the congregation that the essence of life is to worship God and serve humanity.

He urged Mrs. Abiodun to remain steadfast in her commitment to God and continue her service to humanity beyond the tenure of her husband as governor, stressing that a life dedicated to serving God and others remains the greatest legacy anyone can leave behind.