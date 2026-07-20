2027 Hajj: NAHCON Begins Diplomatic Consultations to Restore Nigeria’s 95,000 Hajj Quota

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2027 Hajj operations, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced diplomatic efforts to restore Nigeria’s Hajj allocation to 95,000 pilgrims so as to assist all the intending pilgrims to embark on the trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The commission has also unveiled a broad reform agenda aimed at improving planning, service delivery and stakeholder participation in the exercise.

The commission’s Director of Administration, Alhaji Alidu Shuti, disclosed this to THISDAY on the sideline of the stakeholders summit held in Abuja recently.

He said NAHCON would engage Saudi Arabian authorities to reverse the reduction in Nigeria’s Hajj quota after about 50,000 pilgrims performed the 2026 Hajj.

Shuti said Nigeria received significantly higher Hajj allocations in previous years, adding that the commission would pursue additional slots to meet the growing demand from intending pilgrims.

He also stated that NAHCON would begin early engagement with the Saudi Arabian authorities to secure the timely approval of flight schedules, stressing that the commission would no longer seek extensions to deadlines set by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

According to him, the commission would review its operational guidelines and contractual agreements with service providers to close existing loopholes and strengthen accountability, including retaining part of contractors’ payments until it evaluates their performance after Hajj operations.

The director further disclosed that NAHCON plans to engage hotel owners directly in Madinah to reduce the involvement of intermediaries, while giving priority to larger accommodation facilities capable of housing at least 500 pilgrims to improve coordination.

He said the commission would strengthen capacity building through the training and retraining of Hajj managers at the local government, state and national levels, while also improving catering services by encouraging providers to engage Nigerian chefs or collaborate with Nigerians to better cater to pilgrims’ dietary preferences.

Also speaking during the session, the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) called for greater transparency in Hajj slot allocation and urged the commission to involve tour operators in selecting service providers in Saudi Arabia.

The association also advocated greater participation in pilgrims’ education programmes, improved access to medical services for private pilgrims and better coordination of airlift operations to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Meanwhile, the state Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards Forum has called for the introduction of a standard pilgrims’ education module to ensure intending pilgrims across Nigeria receive uniform orientation before departure.

Stakeholders expressed confidence that implementing the proposed reforms would strengthen Nigeria’s Hajj administration and improve the overall pilgrimage experience ahead of the 2027 Hajj.