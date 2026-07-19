Adeleke: Osun APC in Acute Depression After Failing to Stop My Mega Projects in Iwo, Ilesa, Others

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has described the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party suffering from acute political depression, declaring that his administration’s infrastructure projects complied with the best engineering and project implementation standards under its local content policy.

Reviewing the state of his re-election campaign after touring nine local government areas (LGAs), Governor Adeleke expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their massive show of support as he commissioned projects across the state and sought re-election next month.

“I have toured nine local government areas. The massive show of support is astounding. Osun people appreciate our various projects from Osogbo to Iwo to Ila to Ilesa to Ile Ife. Where Osun APC failed, my administration performed, and our people are testifying.

“Osun APC tried to stop our state from developing. The opposition diverted over N350 billion of Osun local government money in its bid to stop execution of major projects. Today, we completed the projects, and we are commissioning them to the glory of God and humanity.

“We adopted the best engineering practices. Our procurement process was compliant with the law and due process, and our local engineers, suppliers, and technicians did fantastic work across the state. We deliver quality projects and include a maintenance package for long-term use.

“Ever since the Osun APC failed to stop our developmental agenda, the party has fallen into disarray. It suffers from acute political depression. Its leaders are quitting daily and defecting to Accord. But the people of Osun are taking to the streets to welcome us wherever we go in the state.

“I thank the people and residents of Iwo, Ifelodun, Boripe, Odo Otin, Ejigbo, Atakumosa, Ife South, Ayedire and Olaoluwa. To all outstanding towns, I am reaching you very soon. Your massive support is not taken for granted.

“I charge Osun people to reject the current psychological warfare being waged by the Osun APC. Please don’t hand out your PVC to anyone. Don’t drop your NIN. These are plots to swindle and disenfranchise you.

“On August 15th, our votes, your votes, will count. Nobody can rig this election. Your vote will determine the winner. I task Osun people to ignore all the rumours and get ready to vote and defend their votes next month,” the governor was quoted as saying in the statement.