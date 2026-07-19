Daniel Bwala: Foreign Interests May Be Fuelling Nigeria’s Security Crisis





•Alleges Army, NAF rivalry under Buhari weakened counterterrorism operations

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala has suggested that Nigeria’s lingering security crisis may have been influenced by external forces, citing international claims and developments it said indicate that foreign interests could be playing a role in the country’s terrorism challenge.

Bwala made the assertion while speaking on The Link Up Podcast, a panel discussion hosted by EchoRoom and published on Friday.

He also alleged that a rivalry between the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration weakened counterterrorism operations, with troops allegedly denied critical air support during some military missions.

Bwala recalled demonstrations in parts of northern Nigeria, during which protesters reportedly displayed Russian flags, describing the development as one of the indicators that Nigeria’s security challenge may have dimensions beyond its borders.

“If you remember, there was a decision the federal government of Nigeria made at that time, immediately we started seeing these people in Nigeria lifting Russian flags”, he said.

The presidential aide also referenced allegations made by United States Congressman Scott Perry during a congressional hearing, in which the lawmaker claimed that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) funded Boko Haram and the Islamic State.

Although he stressed that he was neither confirming nor endorsing the allegations, Bwala said they demonstrated that discussions about possible external influence on terrorism in Nigeria had been held at the international level.

“I wouldn’t say that, but I will tell you what I saw. When they were having the congressional hearing, I don’t know whether it is true or not, because he’s not a Nigerian, but I’m just providing facts to tell you that conversations like that have gone on.

“Scott Perry was interrogating the CIA director, and he was telling him that their congressional finding suggests that the CIA was funding Boko Haram and ISIS.”

“So, me, I’m not saying he’s right or he’s wrong. But what I’m saying is that an event like that has occurred, and as a country, we cannot hear that and say you are a liar”, he said.

Bwala also alleged that a rivalry between the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force during former President Buhari’s administration weakened counterterrorism operations.

According to him, disagreements between the then Chief of Air Staff and the leadership of the Nigerian Army disrupted operational coordination, resulting in situations where requests for air cover were not honoured.

“I remember during Buhari, there was this disagreement that was reported to be between the Chief of Air Staff and that of the Army, so that whenever an operation was undertaken, when they asked for air cover, there wouldn’t be support. In this administration, it is not so. There is coordination or cooperation”, Bwala said.

Responding to questions on allegations that terrorist groups may have infiltrated Nigeria’s security agencies, Bwala dismissed claims that members of the military deliberately shield terrorists during attacks, describing such allegations as speculative without concrete evidence.

“I don’t think so. You see, that’s a conjecture, except there’s a live case,” he said.