Shettima Tasks LG Chairmen to Tackle Malnutrition Across 774 Councils

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday tasked local government chairmen to drive the implementation of the Nutrition 774 (N-774) Initiative at the grassroots to improve nutritional outcomes in communities across the country.

Accordingly, he directed the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to actively participate in and strengthen the Local Government Committees on Food and Nutrition, ensuring they become centres of planning, coordination, implementation, and accountability in every council.

Shettima, who gave the directive in Abuja while receiving in audience the National Executive Committee of ALGON on the Nutrition 774 Initiative at the State House, said the goal is to develop functional structures capable of delivering measurable improvements in nutrition at the community level.

He said, “I believe that strengthening the Local Government Committees on Food and Nutrition therefore presents an important opportunity to reinforce this governance framework. These committees should become centres of planning, coordination, implementation and accountability within every Local Government Area.

“I urge ALGON to drive this process with determination so that every council develops functional structures capable of delivering measurable improvements in nutrition at the community level.”

The Vice President told the ALGON Executive that President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to nutrition is a governance directive that must be strengthened in order to become fully operational.

His words, “The commitment of President Bola Tinubu, to nutrition is a governance directive. Strengthening every tier of government is the pathway through which that directive becomes operational.

“National concern must become institutional action, institutional action must become measurable outcomes, and measurable outcomes must be reflected in healthier families, stronger communities, and children whose opportunities in life are no longer constrained by preventable malnutrition.”

Noting that the seriousness of the Nigerian state will ultimately be judged by the quality of life enjoyed by its youngest citizens, Shettima maintained that the President is transforming leadership at the local government level, with councils increasingly delivering governance that reflects the needs and aspirations of the people.

He described local government chairmen as the closest tier of government to the people and the first responders to challenges confronting communities, underscoring that the absence of a coherent nutrition agenda at the local government level, which has created a significant gap, is unacceptable.

“Our state governments have made commendable contributions to improving nutrition outcomes. However, the absence of a coherent nutrition agenda across many Local Government Areas has created a significant gap within the governance framework established by the National Policy on Food and Nutrition.

“That gap weakens implementation where impact matters most. National ambitions cannot flourish if they lose momentum before reaching the communities they were designed to serve.”

The Vice President, however, lauded ALGON’s commitment to supporting the implementation of the Nutrition 774 Initiative, including the ongoing validation of pilot Local Government Areas and the association’s collaboration with the Nutrition Technical Team and development partners.

“I also commend your resolve to strengthen institutional collaboration, expand capacity, improve monitoring, reinforce accountability, and sustain implementation across all 774 Local Government Areas,” he stated.

Shettima said local government leaders occupy a strategic position in Nigeria’s governance structure because they understand the realities at the grassroots.

He urged them to remain committed to addressing the concerns of their constituents, stressing that history would judge public office holders not by the length of their tenure but by the quality of service they render.

The Vice President noted that tackling insecurity, poverty, and youth restiveness at the grassroots would significantly accelerate national development and improve the well-being of Nigerians.

Earlier, ALGON National President, Bello Lawal, thanked the Vice President for granting an audience to the delegation, even as he commended President Tinubu for placing food security, nutrition, agriculture, and human capital development at the centre of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the association sees Nutrition 774 as an opportunity to strengthen local food systems by increasing agricultural productivity, reducing post-harvest losses, improving storage and processing capacity, supporting household farming, and promoting local value chains capable of improving both food availability and household incomes.

“On behalf of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, I assure Your Excellency that ALGON will continue to provide the leadership required to ensure that the objectives of Nutrition 774 translate into measurable improvements in the lives of our citizens.”

Lawal sought the Vice President’s support and advocacy for the inclusion of nutrition services for pregnant women and children in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) benefit package as part of the Nutrition 774 Initiative, in collaboration with ALGON and the 774 local government councils.

He also sought continued support for the inclusion of ALGON and the 774 local government councils in national programmes as the third tier of government in Nigeria.

The ALGON boss assured the Vice President that ALGON would intensify community awareness campaigns to ensure that nutrition becomes a household responsibility, supported by the government, traditional institutions, religious leaders, women’s groups, and youth organisations.

He said local government councils witness firsthand the devastating consequences of malnutrition in their communities and are therefore committed to making nutrition a development priority across all 774 local government areas.