EFCC Uncovers Alleged Deep-rooted Visa Overstay Racket in Immigration Service

·Five officers quizzed over N700m account, multi-billion-naira property trail

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

What began as an allegation by a female officer of the (Nigerian Immigration Service) has snowballed into a major financial investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with investigators probing an alleged visa-overstay extortion network believed to have operated for several years.

At least five serving immigration officers, including a Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, have reportedly been questioned in the investigation, which is said to have uncovered approximately N700 million in the account of one suspect and properties worth billions of naira allegedly acquired through third parties.

The investigation has brought under scrutiny the handling of foreigners who remain in Nigeria after the expiration of their visas, particularly the manner in which penalties and other payments are allegedly collected.

The probe is also examining whether an organised network of officials and associates unlawfully profited from overstayers and used bank accounts, proxies and property acquisitions to conceal the alleged proceeds.

A source familiar with the matter said the EFCC opened the investigation after a female immigration officer allegedly provided information about the suspected racket.

The information reportedly triggered a review of the financial activities and relationships of officers connected to immigration operations at key entry points and the NIS headquarters.

“We opened an investigation into the visa overstay racket after a female immigration officer blew the lid on the racketeering,” the source said.

The investigation is being conducted at a time when the government has introduced a formal penalty regime for visa overstayers.

Under the Nigeria Visa Policy 2025, foreigners who remain in the country beyond the validity of their visas are required to pay a penalty of $15 for each day of overstay.

The EFCC is now examining whether the official penalty system was allegedly exploited by individuals who demanded or collected funds outside approved procedures.

The investigation reportedly covers immigration operations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the NIS headquarters in Abuja.

Among those said to have been questioned are Assistant Superintendent of Immigration Bashar Suleiman, who serves at the Lagos airport; Deputy Superintendent of Immigration Musa Abubakar, of the Abuja airport; and Chief Superintendent of Immigration Dotun Aridegbe, the Principal Staff Officer to the Comptroller-General of Immigration.

Also named in connection with the questioning are Assistant Comptroller of Immigration Emmanuel Imaekhai and Assistant Superintendent of Immigration O. Babatunde, both said to be personal assistants to the Comptroller-General.

The EFCC has not publicly announced charges against any of the officers.

Investigators are said to be following a financial trail that includes bank accounts, landed properties and alleged proxy arrangements.

According to the source, approximately N700 million was found in the account of one of the suspects.

The investigation has also reportedly identified several estates worth billions of naira which were allegedly acquired through individuals believed to have acted as fronts for the actual beneficiaries.

Some of the people whose names were allegedly used to operate bank accounts or acquire property are said to have told investigators that they acted on behalf of the suspects.

The EFCC is expected to examine the financial transactions associated with the accounts and assets as it attempts to determine the origin of the funds and identify the beneficiaries.

One of the officers under investigation is a Deputy Superintendent of Immigration who has reportedly served at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for more than a decade.

The length of the officer’s posting is said to have attracted the attention of investigators.

A search of the officer’s apartment allegedly led to the discovery of immigration stamps linked to several international airports in Nigeria.

Investigators are also examining the officer’s reported relationship with successive Comptrollers-General of Immigration.

The source described the officer as a central figure in the investigation.

“He is known to relate directly with all serving CGs. His admissions have been illuminating as he is the linchpin of the operation,” the source alleged.

The claim, however, remains part of an ongoing investigation and has not been established in court.

The EFCC is also reportedly considering inviting some former Comptrollers-General of Immigration as the investigation expands.

The former heads of the service may be asked to respond to findings relating to the alleged operation of the network during their respective tenures.

Investigators are also expected to examine written statements allegedly obtained from suspects and determine whether the accounts contained in those statements are supported by documentary and financial evidence.

The source alleged that the suspected scheme may have continued across different administrations of the NIS.

“It is an interesting but damaging case because we found out that the extortion of overstayers has been going on for several years under past CGs, some of whom appeared to have benefitted from the scheme,” the source said.

The investigation has also reportedly raised questions about the possible involvement of some aides to the current Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap.

The source alleged that some of the aides had made statements that investigators considered relevant to the probe and that the EFCC was examining whether the Comptroller-General had any knowledge of or benefited from the alleged scheme.

“Several of her aides have indicted her directly and indirectly. Investigators are looking into whether she was a beneficiary of the multi-billion-naira extortion racket,” the source alleged.

No formal allegation has been publicly established against Nandap, and the EFCC has not announced her as a suspect or charged her with any offence.

One of the officers mentioned in connection with the alleged racket, CSI O. Babatunde, has denied any involvement in visa fraud or an overstay scam.

Babatunde said he had never been invited over a visa scam and rejected the allegation of involvement.

“I am not involved in a scam and do not have any visa scam issue, please. I was never invited for visa scam,” he said.

Messages sent to Dotun Aridegbe, Emmanuel Imaekhai and Bashar Suleiman seeking their reactions were not answered as of the time of filing this report.

The EFCC has not released an official statement announcing the investigation or disclosed the full list of officers under scrutiny.

For now, the investigation remains active, with financial records, property ownership documents, statements and alleged relationships between immigration officials and private individuals being examined.

All allegations remain subject to investigation, and the individuals mentioned in connection with the matter are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.