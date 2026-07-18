2027: Fresh Crisis Rocks Niger APC as Rescue Mission Emerges, Plans Defection to ADC

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The unity and cohesion within the ranks of members of the Niger State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has evaporated giving birth to the “Niger State Rescue Movement” an amalgamation of prominent past and present members of the party.

The Niger Rescue Movement, which is also made up of some former commissioners and special advisers in the administration of incumbent Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, claims to have the support of “elders of the state, men and women”.

Ditching the APC which has been in power in the state for over 11 years, the NRM said it is taking the people of the state to the main opposition party in the country, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“After wide consultations with our leaders, stakeholders, youth and women across Niger State, we the Niger Rescue Movement Political Family has resolved to formally align with the African Democratic Congress – ADC – ahead of the 2027 general elections,” Alhaji Mikhail Alamin Emitoshahi, a former federal lawmaker and ex-Chief of Staff Niger Government House in the administration of former governor now Senator Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello declared at a crowded press conference held at the IBB Pen House in Minna, the state capital.

Emitoshahi, who served as the spokesman of the group declared that their “decision was not made in haste, it was made in the interest of the people of Niger State and Nigeria at large” adding,”We the NRM family believes in politics of ideas, inclusiveness, and service.”

According to him, the new political movement strongly believes that “In Niger State, our people deserve security, jobs, quality education, quality healthcare delivery, portable water, and good roads. We believe the ADC platform gives us the best opportunity to drive that agenda”.

Emitoshahi said the movement took the decision to pitch tent with the ADC because “We have watched ADC position and see it as a credible platform for new thinking, for internal democracy, and for giving Nigerians especially the youths a real voice in 2027.”

He declared that the Rescue Movement will mobilise all structures of NRM across the 25 LGAs to work for ADC victory in the 2027 elections in addition to taking the message “to every ward, every village, every polling unit.” He assured that they will not engage in politics of bitterness, “Our campaign will be about solutions for Niger State.”

Emitoshahi called on all members of NRM, “our supporters, and all well-meaning citizens of Niger State to join us in this movement,” adding, “2027 is about the future of our children, let us build it together under ADC.” He expressed gratitude to the “National and State Leadership of the ADC for opening their doors to us.”

“We are home. We are ready. And by the grace of God, Niger State will be better for it,” he further declared.

Immediate past Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Mamman Musa, said the NRM “is spread across the 25 local governments of our state, we have our ears and eyes in each unit of this state.

“This movement will galvanise our voters to victory.”

The ruling APC is yet to react to the development.