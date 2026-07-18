Sanwo-Olu to Declare 53rd AAAN Congress Open

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has announced that its 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Congress will hold from July 23–24, 2026, at Providence Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, bringing together leaders from advertising, marketing, media, government and the wider creative economy to examine the forces reshaping the industry.

With the theme, ‘AdVolution: The End of Advertising as We Know It and How to Win What Comes Next’, this year’s congress comes at a time when artificial intelligence, digital platforms, changing consumer behaviour and the creator economy are transforming how brands connect with audiences and deliver value.

The conference will examine some of the industry’s most pressing issues, including the shift from interruption-based advertising to participation-led engagement, the evolution of agencies into technology-driven ecosystems, the rise of the creator economy and the growing need to move beyond traditional commission models towards measurable business impact.

Speaking ahead of the AGM, AAAN President, Lanre Adisa, described this year’s theme as both timely and necessary.

“This year’s AGM comes at a defining moment for our industry. AdVolution captures the reality we are all facing; a period of deep change that is reshaping how we work, create and deliver value. This gathering is an opportunity for industry players to come together, exchange ideas and shape the next chapter of advertising in Nigeria,” he stated.

Activities will commence on July 23 with a members-only Business Session featuring the President’s stewardship address, committee reports and deliberations on the Association’s progress and strategic direction.

The main conference takes place on July 24 and is expected to be declared open by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. Also expected are the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi; the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Lekan Fadolapo, senior government officials and other leaders across the marketing communications industry.

The conference will feature keynote presentations by Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, CMO of Fidelity Bank and Tomiwa Aladekomo, Chief Executive Officer of Big Cabal Media. Both speakers will share insights on the evolving advertising landscape and the opportunities shaping its future.

The AGM will conclude with the AAAN Gala and Awards Night, celebrating outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s advertising industry. As the umbrella body for advertising agencies in Nigeria, AAAN remains committed to advancing professionalism, creativity, innovation and collaboration across the industry.