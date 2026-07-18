NDLEA Declares Drug Kingpin, Three Others Wanted, Freezes N9.84bn in Accounts

.Signs MoU with NCC against drug trafficking, piracy

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared a suspected drug kingpin, Nnamuka Uchenna alias Odogwu, three associates namely Emmanuella Iroka, Kingsley and Ekechi Chijioke also known as Ekene Okwunaga wanted over their alleged involvement in the operation of a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory, production of the illicit drug and laundering of proceeds from drug trafficking.

It also said that it had frozen bank accounts linked to the suspects containing a combined balance of N9,840,873,566.66.

Thiswas the NDLEA and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to forge an alliance against drug trafficking and piracy.

The declaration followed an order issued by Justice Iniekenimi Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Owerri, Imo State, after the NDLEA filed an application in Suit No. FHC/OW/CS/22/2026 on July 3, 2026.

The development came after NDLEA operatives discovered a clandestine laboratory allegedly used for the production of methamphetamine at Isiozi, Umuaka, in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, on February 25, 2026.

According to the agency, 18.4 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and other items were recovered from the facility.

Subsequent investigations and forensic analysis allegedly linked the four suspects to the illicit laboratory and the wider drug syndicate. The suspects have reportedly gone into hiding since the discovery of the facility.

Apart from major financial blow to the syndicate, the NDLEA also secured interim forfeiture orders covering multi-billion-naira assets allegedly acquired by members of the syndicate, including a filling station, multi-storey residential buildings and four Sport Utility Vehicles with registration numbers RLU 148 AJ, KJA 563 FZ, BWR 249 DY and FST 208 HU.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the officers and operatives involved in the operation.

Marwa described the action as a clear demonstration of the agency’s determination to dismantle drug trafficking networks and attack the financial systems that sustain them.

“This latest operation reaffirms our unwavering commitment to tracking down drug kingpins and their collaborators, no matter how sophisticated their network or how long they attempt to evade justice,” Marwa said.

He said the discovery of the clandestine methamphetamine laboratory, coupled with the freezing of nearly N10 billion in suspected illicit funds and the forfeiture of properties and luxury vehicles, sent a strong warning to criminals seeking to launder drug proceeds through legitimate businesses.

The NDLEA boss vowed that the agency would continue to deploy financial and forensic intelligence to trace, freeze and forfeit assets linked to drug trafficking.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the Agency will not relent in going after the fleeing suspects and anyone else linked to this syndicate,” he said.

Marwa also urged members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects to report to the nearest NDLEA office or use the agency’s confidential reporting lines.

He said the agency remained committed to ridding Nigerian communities of drug trafficking and the social and economic harm associated with the illicit trade.

Meanwhile, speaking at a brief ceremony to sign the MoU at the NDLEA headquarters on Friday, July 17, 2026, Marwa said the partnership may appear on the surface to bring together two unrelated mandates but which on closer examination reflects a shared reality in the fight against organised crime in Nigeria.

According to him, “Our experience at the frontlines of drug law enforcement has shown us time and again that criminal networks rarely confine themselves to a single illicit enterprise. The same syndicates that traffic in narcotics are often found dabbling in other forms of economic crime, including the piracy of intellectual works that rightfully belong to Nigeria’s creatives: our musicians, filmmakers, writers, and software developers. Proceeds from one illegal trade frequently find their way into financing the other. This is the criminal value chain we must disrupt together.

“Today’s MoU gives structure to that shared fight. Through it, our two agencies commit to exchanging intelligence, coordinating joint operations, building the capacity of our respective officers, and supporting one another with the technical resources needed to do this work well. A Joint Working Committee will be established to drive this collaboration forward, meeting regularly to ensure that what we sign today translates into real results on the ground.

“Let me be clear: this partnership is not just about law enforcement. It is about protecting the health and social well-being of our people, and about safeguarding the immense creative talent of this nation: a talent that deserves to thrive without the theft that piracy represents, and a society that deserves protection from the scourge of illicit drugs.”

He commended the NCC for recognising the intersection between drug trafficking and piracy. “This is how effective government works; agencies finding the common threads in their missions and pulling together rather than in isolation,” Marwa added.

In his remarks, the Director General of NCC, Dr. John Asein, noted that the alliance between NDLEA and NCC marks a significant milestone in the growing culture of inter-agency collaboration within the Nigerian public service, adding that the effort will enhance the common responsibility of protecting the Nigerian society from criminal enterprises that undermine national security, economic development and the rule of law.

In his words, “Copyright piracy is sometimes wrongly perceived as a minor commercial offence or a victimless activity. In reality, large-scale piracy is often a highly organised and profitable criminal enterprise. It deprives creators and investors of legitimate income, destroys jobs, discourages investment, reduces government revenue and weakens the foundations of Nigeria’s creative economy.

“International experience has demonstrated that organised copyright piracy is rarely an isolated criminal activity. Across several jurisdictions, the same criminal syndicates, logistics channels, financial networks and distribution systems used to traffic pirated goods have also been linked to other forms of transnational organised crime, including narcotics trafficking, money laundering, smuggling and cyber-enabled offences. This reality underscores the imperative for closer collaboration between agencies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

“The same clandestine supply chains, transportation routes, storage facilities, financial channels and distribution networks used for trafficking in illicit drugs and other prohibited goods may also be deployed for the movement and sale of pirated books, films, music, software and other copyright products. Proceeds from piracy may equally be laundered or channelled into other criminal activities.

“This connection makes collaboration between the Nigerian Copyright Commission and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency both necessary and timely. By combining our respective mandates, expertise and intelligence capabilities, we can more effectively identify criminal networks, trace illicit financial flows, disrupt illegal supply chains and dismantle the structures that sustain organised criminal enterprises.

“For the Nigerian Copyright Commission, this partnership offers an invaluable opportunity to leverage the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s world-class expertise in intelligence-led law enforcement. Over the years, the NDLEA has earned a well-deserved reputation, both nationally and internationally, for its professionalism, operational excellence and innovation in combating organised crime. Under the able leadership of the Chairman/Chief Executive, the Agency has demonstrated remarkable success in intelligence-driven operations, strategic investigations, forensic capabilities, surveillance, financial intelligence, international cooperation and effective inter-agency coordination.”