Tinubu Commiserates With Ex-Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, Over Mother’s Demise

.Obi mourns Amaechi’s mother, prays for strength for bereaved family

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the beloved mother of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, the former Governor of Rivers State and ex- Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi, Ezinne Ameachi, who died at the age of 89.

Also, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the mother of former Minister of Transportation and ex-Rivers State Governor, Amaechi, describing her passing as a monumental loss to her family and community.

The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, acknowledged the deceased’s commitment to the Catholic faith, her exemplary devotion to family values, and her dedication to raising children of service.

He also noted that the late matriarch’s life reflected the virtues of love, sacrifice, kindness, and perseverance, qualities that endeared her to all who came in contact with her.

Tinubu urged the bereaved family to take solace in the remarkable legacy of faith, dignity, and service that Dame Mary Amaechi bequeathed to her children, the Church, and society.

“My heartfelt condolences to Rt. Hon. Amaechi, the entire Amaechi family, the Catholic faithful, and the government and people of Rivers State over the loss of Dame Ezinne Amaechi, a champion of faith whose life was marked by humility and selfless service to humanity.

“May Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn her passing at this difficult time,” the President stated.

Similarly, Obi in a condolence message released yesterday, said the death of a parent, particularly a matriarch who had made immense contributions to her family and society, was a painful experience that words could hardly console.

The former Anambra State governor, speaking on behalf of his family, extended heartfelt condolences to Amaechi who is the vice presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the entire Amaechi family and all those affected by the bereavement.

“My dear brother, I was saddened to hear of the passing of your beloved mother. Losing a parent, especially a matriarch who contributed so much to her family and community, is a profound loss that words can scarcely comfort,” Obi said.

He added, “On behalf of my family, I extend our deepest condolences to you, the entire Amaechi family, and all who are mourning this monumental loss.”

Obi prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and asked God to grant the bereaved family the strength, fortitude and peace to endure the loss.

“May God Almighty grant her eternal rest, and may He give you and your loved ones the strength, fortitude and peace to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

He also assured Amaechi of his thoughts and prayers during the period of mourning.

“Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. With my highest regards and deepest sympathy,” Obi added.