Paul University Suspends Anglican Priest over Alleged Sex Scandal

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The management of Paul University, Awka, has suspended a member of its academic support staff and commenced investigations into allegations of serious misconduct involving the employee.

The affected staff member, Ven. Cornelius C. Eze, an Anglican priest and Practical Biology Technologist in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, was placed on indefinite suspension pending the outcome of both the university’s internal disciplinary process and investigations by relevant law enforcement agencies.

The suspension was announced in a press release dated July 17, 2026, signed by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Rev. Godisplan Onukwufor.

According to the institution, the allegations were brought to the attention of the university management on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

It stated that management immediately intervened and invited the appropriate security agency to take over the matter in order to forestall a breakdown of law and order following tensions that reportedly arose among students.

The university said the suspension was a preliminary administrative measure taken without prejudice to the outcome of the ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media, whose authenticity has not been independently verified, allegedly shows the suspended staff member dressed only in his boxer shorts and apparently fleeing from his office on campus amid a commotion.

The video has been widely shared, with claims that he was attempting to escape after he was allegedly caught in a compromising situation by enraged students and members of the university community.

The university’s statement, however, did not comment on the video or the specific circumstances surrounding it.

Reaffirming its commitment to ethical standards, the faith-based institution said it maintains a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment, sexual misconduct, immoral behaviour, abuse of office and any conduct capable of endangering the safety, dignity or welfare of students and staff.

It stressed that any member of staff or student found culpable of violating the university’s regulations or the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would be dealt with in accordance with due process.

The management also acknowledged the emotional and psychological impact such allegations may have on those involved, disclosing that arrangements were being made to provide counselling and therapeutic support for the affected student(s) and other members of the university community.

While urging the public to refrain from speculation, misinformation or actions capable of prejudicing the ongoing investigations, the university assured parents, guardians, students and staff of its commitment to maintaining a safe, secure and morally sound learning environment.

The institution added that further information would be communicated as investigations progress and when it becomes appropriate to do so.