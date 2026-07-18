Ododo Receives  4 Kidnapped  Victims

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo has restated the commitments of his administration to continue to protect lives and property of the citizens of the State .

Ododo disclosed this while speaking during the handing over of the rescued victims of last Tuesday’s gunmen attack and kidnapping of a School Principal, NECO official and students at Secondary School Opada -Olowa in Dekina Local government area of Kogi State at Government in Lokoja on Friday

Following the intelligence reports ,the Joint Task Security Forces made up of the Nigeria Army, Navy, Department of State Security, Police ,Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps, State Security Adviser ,Jerry Omodara and operatives of Kogi State vigilance Services were deployed to go after the abductors and rescued the victims .

Governor Ododo stated that the State government would not bow to the pressure of the terrorists , bandits and criminal elements, noting that the state will not pay ransom for criminal activities .

“We are not afraid. We will not succumb to pressure. We will not pay ransom. Kogi is save,” he added.

He, however, lamented the action of those who reopened the school earlier shutdown by the State government, describing them as self -centred people who do want the progress of the country.

He expressed gratitude to God for the successful operation, stressing that no live was lost during the rescue operations.

Ododo also commended all the heads of security agencies for their unwavering commitment to Kogi State save at all times.