Embrace Lifelong Learning, Career Adaptability, UNILAG English Alumi Urge Graduates 

Members at the maiden reunion of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Department of English Alumni (UDEA) have called on graduates to embrace lifelong learning and career adaptability, stating that a first degree does not limit the different type of professional paths available to them.

The Group Executive of The Alternative Bank, Dr. Jekwu Ozoemene, made the call while delivering the reunion lecture, themed ‘Unlocking Global Opportunities with English Studies: The Akoka Legacy,’ held at the Afe Babalola Hall, University of Lagos.

Reflecting on his own career journey from a background in English studies to leadership roles in banking, Ozoemene said: “Your starting point does not determine your destination, what determines your destination is your willingness to learn, to adapt, and to invest in yourself as a student. Learn new things, understand new markets, build new networks. Every shift should be a deliberate choice rather than a departure from your academic foundation.”

Speaking on the importance of English studies graduates in an increasingly AI-driven job market, Ozoemene said that the future of AI is not just about study, it’s about contextual decision making critical interpretation and complex social interaction.

He urged the university community to prioritise integrity, patience and self-investment, and admonished graduates to review their personal progress regularly.

In her remarks at the event, actress Joke Silva said technology was advancing too fast without enough focus on people. She urged English graduates in particular not to view teaching as a fallback career.

“If you get the opportunity to teach, grab it with confidence,” she said, adding that Nigeria remained very relaxed in developing its next generation of teachers.

Also speaking at the event, Professor of Digital Linguistics and Discourse, Tunde Ope-Davies, reflected on his own academic journey, including a scholarship to Germany that shaped his research direction.

He attributed his guiding principles to values including grit, discipline, faith and perseverance, adding that he made significant personal sacrifices, including using personal funds, to help establish a programme he was involved in building.

The University of Lagos Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, represented at the event, called on the university community to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of students.