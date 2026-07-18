FG Files 10-count Charge against Three Alleged Kidnappers of Oyo Schoolchildren, Teachers

Alex Enumah and Linus Aleke in Abuja

The federal government yesterday filed a 10-count criminal charge against three persons arrested over alleged complicity in the recent kidnap of children and teachers of a school in Orire Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo state.

The 10-count charge filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, borders on terrorism, kidnapping, concealment, incitement and illegal mining.



The three defendants: Abdulrazak Umar (a.k.a. Abu Khalifa/Abu Khalid), Yunusa Musa (a.k.a. Yunusa bin Musa), and Shamsu Adamu Sani (a.k.a. Abu Itisar). They hail from Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

They were alleged to have conspired with one Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab between January and May 2026 to kidnap school children and teachers in Oyo State, contrary to Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The schoolchildren and teachers were abducted on May 15, 2026, after heavily armed terrorists attacked Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in the Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area, triggering nationwide outrage and renewed concerns over insecurity in schools. But they were released on July 10, 2026.

The three defendants were further alleged to have aided the kidnap of the school children and teachers, and to have concealed information regarding the identities and activities of the alleged masterminds despite knowledge of the plot, offences said to contravene Sections 26(2) and 16(1) of the Act respectively.



The charge sheet also alleged that the trio, on or about June 6, 2026, professed membership of Darul Salam, described as an affiliate of Jamaatu Asarul Muslima Fi Bilandis Sudan (Ansaru), a proscribed terrorist organisation in Nigeria, contrary to Section 25(1) of the Act.

In separate counts, the first defendant, Abdulrazak Umar, was specifically accused of providing training and instructions to terrorists and inciting members to commit acts of terrorism through a WhatsApp group titled, “The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace,” offences said to contravene Sections 15 and 2(2)(g) of the Terrorism Act as well as Section 18 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.



The tenth count accused Umar of engaging in unlawful gold mining at streams within Chaza area of Suleja LGA between 2024 and 2026, contrary to Section 8(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

The charges read:

“COUNT 1: That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults all of Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between January- May, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an offence when you conspired with Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab to kidnap school children and teachers in Orire LGA, Oyo State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.



COUNT 2: “That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID). YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and_SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults all of Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between January-May, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an offence when you aided Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab in the kidnap of school children and teachers in Orire LGA, Oyo State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 26(3) of the Act.”



COUNT 3: “That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID). YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and_SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults all of Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between January-May, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an offence when you aided Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab in the kidnap of school children and teachers in Orire LGA, Oyo State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 26(3) of the Act.”

COUNT 4: “That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ ABU KHALID). YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and_SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults, all of Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between January-May, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit: concealment in that you had information about Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab as terrorists who are masterminds of the kidnap of school children and teachers of Orire LGA of Oyo State but failed to report same to the relevant security operatives. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 16(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

COUNT 5: “That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and_SHAMSU ADAMU SANT (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults, all of Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between January-May, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit: concealment in that you had information about the kidnap of school children and teachers of Orire LGA of Oyo State by Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab but failed to report same to the relevant security operatives to facilitate their apprehension. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 16(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

COUNT 6: “That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults all of Suleja LGA, Niger State_on or about the 2nd June, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit: membership when you professed to be members of Darul Salam, an affiliate of Jamaatu Asarul Muslima Fi Bilandis Sudan (Ansaru) a proscribed terrorist group in Nigeria. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 25(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

COUNT 7: “That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), Male, adult of Sandako, Suleja LGA, Niger State_on or about July, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence in that you provided training and instructions to terrorists via your whatsapp group tited “The oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace”. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

COUNT 8: “That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), Male, adult of Sandako, Suleja LGA, Niger State on or about July at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence in that you provided training and instructions to terrorists via your whatsapp group titled “The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace”. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2(2)(g) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

COUNT 9: “That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), Male, adult of Sandako, Suleja LGA, Niger State_on or about July at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence when you incited your members on your whatsapp group titled “The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace” through your preachings to commit acts of terrorism. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

COUNT 10: “That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), Male, adult of Sandako, Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between 2024-2026 at Chaza Area, Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence in that you engaged in mining of Gold at streams in Chaza area, Suleja LGA, Niger State without lawful authority. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, LN 2004 and punishable under the same Section of the Act.”

According to a security source, the suspects are expected to appear in court next week having concluded their investigation.

“Others are still being probed as the Agency is insistent on diligent investigation,” the source added.