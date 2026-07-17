Nigeria Seeks Regional Collaboration to Boost Africa’s Digital Economy

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





Nigeria has urged African countries to foster greater collaborations to boost the continent’s digital economy.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Nadungu Gagare made the call at the 7th Special Session of the African Telecommunication Union (ATU), Wednesday, in Abuja.

Gagare, who was represented by a director in his office, Mr. Ahmed Alsukun, said that regional co-operation was needed to build Africa’s digital economy.

“We believe that regional co-operation is essential if Africa is to build a strong, inclusive and innovative digital economy to empower our growing youth population.

“Working together, we can expand connectivity, improve digital infrastructure, promote skills, strengthen cyber security, protect data and create opportunities for our people,” he said

According to him, “A united Africa would have the greatest influence in international decision-making and would be better placed to protect continental interests.”

The Chairperson of the ATU Administrative Council, Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, in her speech said, building economic resilience must become a deliberate regional strategy through ICT.

“The DPI, which includes digital identity and electronic payment systems, acts as a catalyst to enable secure interactions across the region.

“It is our collective commitment to continue to build our organisation and maximise its effectiveness to shape the digital future of Africa and drive our development,” she said.

She applauded Nigeria’s digitalisation of public institutions, and urged other African countries to follow.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary-General of the ATU, Mr. John Omo, said that the special session formed a critical part of statutory preparations for the conference.

Omo noted that the ATU could only exercise its authority effectively when the proposals placed before it become legal documents and are fully implemented.

“The progress recorded during this period has been made possible through collective effort, and we now have the sole responsibility to bring this work to a conclusion,” he added.