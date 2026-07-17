Court Orders Final Forfeiture of N8.9bn Assets Linked to Businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu

Alex Enumah in Abuja





A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Apo, Abuja, yesterday, ordered the final forfeiture of assets worth about N8.97 billion linked to businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu to the federal government.

Justice Jude Onwugbuzie of the FCT High Court made the order in a motion brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The assets the court held should be permanently forfeited to the FG included; jewellery valued at N4.645 billion, 11 exotic cars worth N4.293 billion, $50,000 in cash, and N30 million in cash.

The combined value of the jewellery and luxury vehicles alone is estimated at nearly N9 billion, making it one of the most significant asset forfeiture orders involving a single individual in recent years.

This is the second time assets linked to the businesswoman would be forfeited to the federal government.

Earlier in March this year, a Federal High Court in Abuja had granted an order of final forfeiture of the sum of $13 million allegedly linked to Achimugu, and Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Ltd.

In granted the request for final forfeiture, Justice Emeka Nwite had held that the EFCC was able to prove that the funds were proceeds of fraud.

The anti-graft agency had last year declared Achimugu wanted over allegations bordering on money laundering.

Spokesman of the commission, Mr Dele Oyewale, had made the disclosure in a circular posted on the commission’s X handle (formerly tweeter).

The circular reads, “The public is hereby notified that Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

“Achimugu, 51, is an indigene of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State and her last known address is 6C, Rudolf Close, Maitama, Abuja.

“Anybody with useful information as to her whereabouts should please contact the commission at its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644, its email address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest police station or other security agencies.”

The agency had, in a letter, summoned Achimugu to appear at its Port Harcourt office on March 5 over alleged money laundering and a high-profile investment scam.

The letter, dated March 4 and signed by the EFCC’s acting zonal director in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Adebayo Adeniyi, was sent to Achimugu’s residential address in Abuja.

“This commission is currently investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarification from you becomes imperative.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through the Head of Investigation on Wednesday, 5th March 2025, by 10:00 hours prompt,” the letter read in part.

However, rather than honouring the invite, Achimugu was said to have travelled out of Nigeria on March 6, an action which led the agency to obtained an arrest warrant and declare Achimugu as a wanted person.