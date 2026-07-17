  • Friday, 17th July, 2026

Rotimi Amaechi Loses Mother at 89

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Sunday Ehigiator

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has lost his mother, Mrs. Mary Amaechi.

According to a statement issued by the Amaechi Media Office yesterday, Mrs. Amaechi died peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the age of 89.

The family described the deceased as a devoted matriarch whose life was defined by love, faith and service to humanity.

It said she was a community women’s leader and a committed Christian whose unwavering faith in God and dedication to promoting peace and unity earned her widespread respect.

“Late Mrs. Mary Amaechi was a cherished matriarch who held her family together in love, peace and unity. She was a community women leader and Christian leader, whose belief and faith in God was firm and resolute.

“She was loved and highly respected in her community, and will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering support for those around her and beyond,” the statement said.

The family expressed appreciation for the messages of sympathy and support received following her passing.

“Rt. Hon. Amaechi and the entire family are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of condolences and love already being shown them during this difficult time,” the statement added.

It noted that details of the funeral arrangements would be announced in due course, while appealing for continued prayers and support from friends, associates and well-wishers.

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