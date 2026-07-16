Macron to Visit Nigeria as France Seeks to Deepen Strategic Partnership, Envoy Announces

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a state visit to Nigeria later this year, French Ambassador to Nigeria Marc Fonbaustier announced on Tuesday, unveiling what is expected to be a major milestone in the rapidly expanding strategic partnership between the two countries.

The announcement, made during France’s National Day celebration in Abuja, comes two years after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to Paris and signals a renewed push by both nations to deepen cooperation in trade, security, agriculture, culture and regional stability.

Addressing senior Nigerian government officials, governors, lawmakers, diplomats and business leaders, the ambassador disclosed that President Macron’s visit would provide an opportunity for both leaders to review progress made under the Nigeria-France roadmap and chart a new course for bilateral relations.

“I am pleased and honoured to announce that, two years after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s State Visit to Paris, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, will travel to Nigeria for another State Visit this fall,” the ambassador said.

“Together, our two Presidents will assess the progress of our roadmap and outline the key elements of our relationship for the years to come. These will undoubtedly be ambitious and mutually beneficial for our two peoples.”

The announcement is expected to further elevate relations between Africa’s largest economy and one of Europe’s leading powers at a time of growing geopolitical competition and renewed efforts by both countries to strengthen economic diplomacy.

Throughout his address, the ambassador described the relationship between Nigeria and France as a “partnership between equals,” anchored on the republican values of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity, insisting that France’s engagement with Nigeria is built on mutual respect rather than interference.

He said both countries share common aspirations for economic growth, job creation, environmental sustainability and regional peace while jointly defending the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The envoy highlighted increasing commercial ties between the two countries, citing recent partnerships involving Carrefour and HyperCity, Accor and Shoreline, as well as Canal+‘s acquisition of MultiChoice.

He also commended Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu’s initiative to establish a House of African Worlds in Paris as another symbol of growing cultural cooperation.

Beyond commerce, the ambassador said France and Nigeria were expanding collaboration in culture, youth development and creative industries, recalling Nigeria’s hosting of the Création Africa Forum in Lagos, which brought together thousands of African artists and entrepreneurs.

He also reaffirmed France’s support for democratic governance, the rule of law, freedom of expression and gender equality, noting that the French Embassy continues to support programmes targeted at women, young people and persons with disabilities.

On food security, the envoy said both countries were strengthening cooperation through agricultural projects supported by the French Development Agency (AFD), particularly in northern Nigeria, where investments are helping to improve agricultural value chains and market access in underserved communities.

Security featured prominently in the ambassador’s remarks as he stressed that both nations remain committed to combating terrorism across West Africa.

Describing Nigeria as indispensable to regional peace, he said the country requires a united ECOWAS to effectively confront insecurity and welcomed recent security cooperation between Nigeria and Benin Republic against terrorist groups.

“The region needs a strong Nigeria. Nigeria needs a united and mobilised region in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

The ambassador also placed the Nigeria-France relationship within the broader context of Europe-Africa cooperation, arguing that both continents are increasingly working together to shape a rules-based international order while addressing global challenges such as artificial intelligence, healthcare and ocean governance.

In one of the evening’s lighter moments, the envoy revealed what he described as a “confession,” saying President Emmanuel Macron’s vision for Africa was partly shaped by the six months he spent in Nigeria as a young student more than two decades ago.

According to him, the French President has often acknowledged that the experience played a formative role in shaping his understanding of Africa and influenced the evolution of France’s African policy.

The planned presidential visit is expected to reinforce the momentum generated since President Tinubu’s visit to Paris in 2024, where both countries agreed to deepen cooperation in energy transition, infrastructure, education, security, technology and investment.

Analysts say the visit could further consolidate France’s efforts to strengthen its partnership with Nigeria amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in West Africa and renewed emphasis on economic cooperation over traditional diplomatic engagement.