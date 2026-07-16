NFIU’s Hafsat Bakari Leads Nigeria Chapter of Global Women in AML/CFT Network

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and, Nigeria’s National Correspondent to the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, will on October 6, champion the launch of the Nigeria Chapter of the Women in Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Counter-Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) Network.

The initiative, according to the NFIU underscores Nigeria’s commitment to promoting women’s leadership, professional development and collaboration across the AML/CFT/CPF community.

The launch which aligns with the global Women in AML/CFT/CPF movement was established during the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Singapore Presidency and significantly expanded under the Presidency of Elisa de Anda Madrazo of Mexico.

The Network has become an important platform for empowering women professionals by promoting mentorship, knowledge sharing, leadership development and professional excellence.

Speaking on the initiative, Hafsat Abubakar Bakari noted that women have made significant contributions across Nigeria’s AML/CFT/CPF landscape, not only within government institutions but also in the private sector.

She observed that from financial intelligence, investigations, regulation and supervision to compliance, risk management, legal advisory, financial services, fintech innovation and corporate governance, women continue to play a strategic role in strengthening Nigeria’s financial integrity framework and advancing the fight against financial crime.

“The Women in AML/CFT/CPF Network will provide a platform for experienced professionals in both public and private sectors, to mentor the next generation, encourage greater collaboration across institutions and ensure that more women are equipped to take on leadership roles in shaping the future of financial integrity and security in the AML/CFT/CPF ecosystem,” she said.

The Nigeria Chapter will bring together women from Financial Intelligence Units, law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, financial institutions, designated non-financial businesses and professions, academia and development organisations. Through mentorship programmes, technical exchanges, networking opportunities and capacity-building initiatives, the Network will support the growth of a stronger and more connected AML/CFT/CPF community.

As part of a broader regional vision, Nigeria will advocate through the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) for the establishment of a West Africa Chapter of the Women in AML/CFT/CPF Network. The initiative aims to extend the benefits of mentorship, professional development, knowledge sharing and collaboration to women professionals across the region, while strengthening regional cooperation and capacity in the fight against money laundering, illicit financing and proliferation financing.

The NFIU calls on women working across the AML/CFT/CPF ecosystem to join this important initiative and contribute to building a vibrant network that promotes inclusion, leadership, innovation and excellence in the global fight against money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.