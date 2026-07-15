BBNaija Increases Prize Money to N160m

Vanessa Obioha

MultiChoice Nigeria, a Canal+ company, has announced the 11th season of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, with a record-breaking prize.

This season’s winner will walk away with N160 million grand prize, which includes a cash sum of N100 million and a brand-new SUV. The prize is the highest in the show’s history so far, raising the stakes for what is expected to be another landmark season.

Speaking on the new season, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, said:

“Big Brother Naija has consistently redefined entertainment in Africa by bringing together authentic storytelling, compelling personalities and moments that resonate with millions of viewers. Season 11 builds on that legacy with even bigger stakes, fresh twists and an exciting mix of housemates that will keep audiences engaged from premiere night through to the finale”.

The new season also ushers in an exciting lineup of brand partners, with betPawa, the home of Africa’s biggest winners, joining the Big Brother Naija family as the Headline Sponsor.

Since its return in 2017, Big Brother Naija has evolved beyond a reality TV show into a cultural phenomenon, creating household names, creating jobs across the creative economy, and shaping popular culture.

With Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returning as the show’s host, viewers can expect a season filled with unexpected twists, dynamic tasks, strategic gameplay, entertaining challenges and the authentic interactions that have made Big Brother Naija one of Africa’s most-watched reality TV show franchises.

Season 11 premieres on Sunday, July 26, 2026, with viewers able to follow every moment of the action throughout the season on DStv, GOtv, DStv Stream and GOtv Stream.