Gbajabiamila: Presidency Committed to  Productive Relationship with N’Assembly for Security, Economic Renewal

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the Presidency remained committed to a productive relationship with the National Assembly in pursuit of security, economic renewal, social justice and shared prosperity under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Gbajabiamila made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking during the 2026 National Assembly Open week with the theme, ‘Three Years of the 10th Assembly: Advancing Transparency, Inclusion and Reform.’

He stressed that while transparency turns constitutional authority into public trust, inclusion ensures that the voices of diverse people are not only heard but reflected in national priorities.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives noted that reform keeps institutions responsive to changing realities and capable of delivering better outcomes.

Gbajabiamila emphasised that an Open Week must therefore be more than the ceremonial opening of the gates of Parliament, saying it should be an invitation to scrutiny, dialogue and partnership.

He added that citizens should be able to follow how laws are made, understand how public resources are appropriated, and see how legislative oversight protects the national interest.

Gbajabiamila stated: “Equally, the legislature must continue to hear from young Nigerians, women, persons with disabilities, civil society, the private sector, professional bodies and communities across the federation.

“Having had the privilege of serving as Speaker of the House of Representatives, I understand the weight of the gavel and the difficult task of reconciling competing interests in a manner that preserves unity and advances the common good.”

Gbajabiamila said while the Executive and the Legislature are separate arms of government, they share one ultimate mandate which is to improve the lives of the Nigerian people.

He was of the opinion that constructive cooperation does not diminish legislative independence, nor does robust debate amount to institutional conflict.

Gbajabiamila said: “Our democracy is strengthened when both arms engage with mutual respect, constitutional fidelity and a clear focus on results.

“As we reflect on the first three years of the 10th Assembly, I encourage us to look beyond the record of activities to the measure of impact: laws that solve real problems; budgets that translate into visible development; oversight that improves performance; and representation that renews citizens’ confidence in government.

“The Presidency remains committed to a productive relationship with the National Assembly in pursuit of security, economic renewal, social justice and shared prosperity under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Nigerians expect their institutions to work together.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the National Assembly Library, Hon. Henry Nwawuba, said the event was a celebration of democratic openness and institutional progress.

He stressed that democracy thrives when citizens are informed, engaged, and involved in governance.

Nwawuba said National Assembly Open Week serves as a vital platform for building trust, fostering dialogue, and highlighting the work of the legislature.

He said since the unveiling of the National Assembly Library by President Bola Tinubu, the library has remained dedicated to preserving Nigeria’s legislative heritage, promoting research excellence, expanding public access to legislative information, and modernizing parliamentary knowledge management through technology.

Nwawuba stated: “Two years ago, we set out to bridge the gap between legislative processes and the public, and to establish a world-class knowledge repository.

“Today, the National Assembly Library has grown into a leading centre for legislative memory and public engagement. In two years, we have achieved significant progress in transforming legislative research and public engagement.

“We are proud to highlight the following achievements: Over 1+ million website visitors every week, reflecting growing public interest in legislative information.

“More than 20,000+ digital media subscribers, with a combined social media reach exceeding 1.5+ million Nigerians and global audiences. 8,584+ legislative materials digitized, preserving invaluable parliamentary records.

“More than 7,000 library resources are now accessible to researchers, legislators, students and the public. 4,425+ votes and proceedings digitized, ensuring easier access to legislative history. More than 3,110 visitors hosted through our educational library tours.

“Nearly a thousand active users utilizing our Bills Tracker platform to monitor legislative activities. Over 535,928 physical library visitors from across Nigeria and beyond 232+ historical legislative records carefully preserved for future generations.”

The Executive Secretary added that more than 100 policy-oriented research papers have been produced, while over 100 museum artifacts acquired to preserve Nigeria’s parliamentary and democratic heritage.

He revealed that more than 50 national policy dialogues successfully hosted, bringing

together policymakers, experts, civil society, youth organizations, and development partners.

Nwawuba noted that the official publication of the National Assembly, the Legislative Digest, was successfully revived after a six-year hiatus, with over 3,500 copies produced and distributed.