Education Minister to Lead Discussions as ECAN Marks Tinubu’s Three Years of Education Reforms

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, is billed to lead discussions on the achievements, reforms and challenges confronting Nigeria’s education sector under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the 2026 Education Summit organised by the Education Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN).

ECAN Chairman, Mr. Chux Ukwuatu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, noting that the summit is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, at Barcelona Hotel, Wuse II, Abuja.

The event is themed “Three Years of the Tinubu Administration: Assessing Reforms, Progress, and Challenges in Nigeria’s Education Sector.”

According to the statement, ECAN, the umbrella body of accredited journalists covering the education sector across print, broadcast and online media platforms, said the summit would bring together policymakers, education experts, academics, development partners and media professionals to assess the impact of the administration’s education reforms and explore strategies for tackling the sector’s outstanding challenges.

Ukwuatu said the gathering would serve as a platform for robust policy dialogue, while also recognising individuals and institutions that have made significant contributions to the advancement of education in Nigeria.

The Minister of Education is expected to formally declare the summit open, with participants drawn from government institutions, educational agencies, academia, development partners, school administrators, researchers, civil society organisations, student bodies and the media.

Among those to be honoured at the event are Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa; the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abdullahi Ribadu; the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono; the Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof Ibrahim Wushishi; and the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, among others.

ECAN said the awards are in recognition of the recipients’ visionary leadership, outstanding contributions to educational development and commitment to advancing human capital development in Nigeria.