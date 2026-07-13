Adeleke: My Achievements for Muslim Ummah Surpass My Predecessors’ Records

*EU to monitor Osun election as governor launches sustainability transportation initiative

*British Embassy to conduct pre-poll monitoring

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, told the Muslim ummah that his records of achievements for the Islamic sector had surpassed that of his predecessors, Gboyega Oyetola.

Addressing the umbrella body of the state’s Muslim community, yesterday, the governor said his accomplishments for the ummah could not be rivalled by his predecessors, flaunting his records as groundbreaking and challenging the APC candidate to run on the records of his party while in power.

Accompanied by top Muslim aides, who spoke of the various deliveries in the last four years, the governor said for 12 years before his assumption of office, Osun has no Hajj camp, the only state in the South West without one.

“I am happy to report that my administration is almost completing the hajj camp to remove the shame on the Ummah. They were in office and they did not deem it fit to build the camp for intending pilgrims.

“They were in office and they claimed to be real Muslims, yet they did not think of a mosque at the Government House. My administration is building one.

“For their years in office, they refused to constitute the Hajj Welfare board. My administration has not only set up the board but we ensure multiple benefits for Muslims on pilgrimage.

“Just recently, Osun became the first state in the South West to formalise issuance of Islamic marriage certificates. It is now operational. I have also directed that the processes for the issuance should henceforth be domiciled with the Muslim community as the umbrella body for Muslims in Osun State.

“You all know my principal officers and many members of my cabinet are Muslims. I ensure Muslims get their fair share in almost all areas. I listed all the above to show what I did that they refused to do when they were in office. You can judge who is a true believer from the work of our hands,” he said.

Corroborating the governor, the Special adviser on political affairs to the governor, Alhaji Muniru Raji, declared that Senator Adeleke had delivered extensively for the Muslim ummah, adding that, “the governor deserves our votes.”

Earlier, the chairman of the Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi, said the invitation to the governor was in pursuance of the open platforms for all governorship candidates to speak on their programmes and policies.

EU to Monitor Osun Poll, Adeleke Launches Sustainability Transportation Initiative

The European Union Election Observer Mission is to monitor the forthcoming Osun State governorship election in line with its tradition, the Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Peter Guschelbauer, has disclosed.

He spoke at the Government House, Osogbo, weekend, while paying a courtesy visit to Governor Ademola Adeleke, assuring him that the EU was interested in the entrenchment of democratic practices through free and fair elections.

Guschelbauer said the European Union hoped to see the Osun election conducted in compliance with Nigerian national electoral laws especially as the Osun polls was a prelude to Nigeria’s general election in 2027.

The Ambassador accompanied by the embassy’s political adviser, commended the governor for instituting good governance and charged all political actors to play according to the rule in the interest of subnational stability and national prosperity.

While reiterating how dear Osun was to the Austrian state, the Ambassador pointed at the deep cultural connection between the Austrian state and Osun Osogbo groove, promising that his country was interested in cultural preservation, tourism exchanges and deeper business partnership between Austrian companies and their Osun counterparts.

Adeleke, while welcoming the Ambassador urged the European Union to take special interest in the forthcoming Osun state election.

He noted that “the observer intervention of the European Union will strengthen compliance with democratic practices and the electoral act for a free and fair polls.

“Our Government remains committed to free and fair elections as well as creating an enabling environment for investors and development partners.

“Osun State offers immense opportunities in agriculture, renewable energy, education, technology, mining and vocational development.

“We are ready to work with your country and Austrian businesses in exploring these opportunities for mutual growth and prosperity”, the governor posited.

In a related development, the British Embassy Team is also billed to visit Osun this week as part of its pre-election visitation and interactions with stakeholders ahead of the August 15 polls.

The planned visit of the British team and the expected EU election delegation came amid rising political tension in Osun state due to persistent attacks and killings of Accord members by suspected thugs of the Osun state All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nevertheless, the Osun State Government has signed a memorandum of Understanding with Green Apple HK Nigeria Limited for the deployment of electric vehicles for government departments to be later extended for public usage.

Adeleke made the disclosure at the weekend while unveiling the first set of electric motorbikes under the Imole Electric Motorbikes Initiatives, calling the MOU a major step forward in the state’s sustainability transportation agenda.