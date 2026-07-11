FG Evacuates Another Batch of 284 Nigerians from South Africa

.Xenophobia: Ex-envoy tasks FG on policies that will make Nigerians stay at home

Chinedu Eze in Lagos and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The federal government has evacuated another batch of 284 Nigerians from South Africa, making it the fifth flight operated to bring back the citizens from the hostile African nation.

Piqued by the recent mass repatriation of Nigerians from South Africa, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Ambassador Mohammed Gana Yisa, has said that it was high time the federal government initiates policies that will be more attractive for Nigerians to stay at home and be doing their businesses.

The flight, which was operated by Air Peace, arrived at the Hajj/Cargo Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos late Thursday where officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service documented the new arrivals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the airlift was part of an ongoing government-sponsored repatriation exercise designed to help citizens who feel endangered by recent xenophobic tensions.

Out of the five evacuation flights to bring in Nigerians from South Africa, Air Peace operated four times, bringing a total of 1, 085, which include 262 Nigerians on June 11, 2026; 271 on June 30, 2026, 268 Nigerians on July 3, 2026 and 284 Nigerians on July 9, 2026; while ValueJet Airlines brought in 66 Nigerians on June 24, 2026, making the total number of Nigerians brought back from South Africa since the latest xenophobic crisis started to 1, 151.

A statement from Air Peace confirmed that the airline has successfully completed the fourth phase of its humanitarian evacuation operation from South Africa, safely bringing home another 284 Nigerian nationals in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The latest evacuation flight, operated with the airline’s Boeing 777-200 wide-body aircraft, “underscores Air Peace’s continued commitment to supporting national emergency response efforts by providing safe and seamless transportation for Nigerians affected by the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“With the successful completion of today’s mission, Air Peace has now safely repatriated 1,085 Nigerians across four humanitarian evacuation flights, having previously evacuated 262 Nigerians on June 11, 271 on June 30, 268 on July 3, and 284 on July 9. The milestone further reinforces the airline’s enduring readiness to deploy its fleet and operational capabilities in the service of the nation whenever duty calls.

“More than an airlift, the ongoing evacuation exercise reflects Air Peace’s unwavering humanitarian philosophy; one rooted in compassion, patriotism and an abiding commitment to ensuring that Nigerians, regardless of where they may be, can always count on a safe journey home in times of crisis,” the airline said.

It also noted that the latest operation strengthens the carrier’s distinguished record of humanitarian interventions.

“Since commencing operations, Air Peace has undertaken more than sixteen evacuation and relief missions across Africa and beyond, deploying its aircraft in support of emergency repatriations, humanitarian crises and other national interventions.

“As Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace remains steadfast in its mission to connect people beyond destinations, delivering hope, restoring families and standing ready to answer the call whenever Nigerians need a way home,” the Nigerian operator added.

Spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, also disclosed that the passengers include 272 adults, 12 infants and two officials.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Yisa said the ugly development was due to the failure of the successive governments in the country to create opportunities for Nigerians at home.

Yisa who is now the Chairman, Leaders Forum of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kwara State, made the submissions in Ilorin yesterday while making interventions on the Xenophobia attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and the current political situation in the country.

He said many citizens are leaving the country because economic conditions have become unbearable.

Yisa said that it was unfortunate that Nigeria, despite its enormous human and natural resources, had reached a stage where its citizens were seeking opportunities in countries with fewer resources.

The former envoy described the development as a national embarrassment and a reflection of poor governance.

“It is a shame that a country as endowed as Nigeria, 65 years after independence, now has its citizens being driven out of smaller and less endowed countries back to Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the situation was not caused by the host countries but by policies that had failed to create opportunities for Nigerians at home.

“It is a shame that the government has not been able to take care of its citizens or provide employment,” he said.

Yisa cited countries including Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa, arguing that many Nigerians were now struggling to remain in those nations because of worsening economic conditions at home.

“It is a failure of the government that brought about this situation,” he added.

He urged the federal government to prioritise the welfare of returning Nigerians by creating employment and implementing policies capable of encouraging them to rebuild their lives in the country.

“We need to bring back our people. That is the first thing. Then we need to provide for them.

“We can do it without even borrowing, which this government has made its primary assignment,” he said.

The ADC leader however criticised the excessive borrowing by the federal government, alleging that the loans had not translated into visible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He also questioned the government’s infrastructure priorities, arguing that resources should be channelled into programmes that directly improve citizens’ welfare instead of projects he considered less urgent.

Yisa maintained that retaliatory actions against countries repatriating Nigerians would not solve the problem, insisting that the real solution lay in making Nigeria attractive enough for its citizens to remain.

“You cannot retaliate. Bring back your people and make provisions for them and they will stay,” he said.

According to him, many Nigerians living abroad would willingly return if the country offered employment opportunities, security and an enabling environment.

“Many Nigerians want to come back. But when they come back, what are they coming to do? Government policies must change,” Yisa said.

He said the worsening economic hardship, insecurity and growing exodus of Nigerians had strengthened the resolve of ADC to offer a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former Kwara State deputy speaker maintained that Nigerians were becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the ruling party, expressing confidence that the ADC would capitalise on the public mood.

“The ADC will not agree with the way this country is being governed. Nigerians are fed up, and I believe the ADC will win the next election because the people are looking for a new direction,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to use the 2027 polls to elect leaders capable of addressing insecurity, unemployment and economic challenges, insisting that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the country.

“We have an opportunity to say no to poverty, no to insecurity and no to policies that have made Nigeria difficult to live in.

“We must insist on free, fair and credible elections because with the right leadership, things can begin to change from day one,” Gana Yisa added.

In next year’s elections in Kwara State, the ADC chieftain said the party is well positioned to serve as an alternative platform for the emerging new leaders in the state come 2027.