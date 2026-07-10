Police Arrest Suspected Killer of Kogi Teacher, Vow Prosecution

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Kogi State Police Command arrested the suspected killer of Mariam Usman, a staff member of Brains Minds Nursery and Primary School, Ugbamaka, Olamaboro Local Government Area, who died as a result of an attack on her.

The development was contained in a press statement signed by the police command’s Public Relation Officer, ASP Afusat Saliu, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The Police Public Relations Officer stated, “The Kogi Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in the investigation of a culpable homicide case reported on 25th June, 2026, following the death of one Mariam Usman, a staff member of Brains Minds Nursery and Primary School, Ugbamaka, Olamaboro Local Government Area.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, detectives of the Homicide Section, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lokoja, swung into action, conducting a comprehensive investigation that culminated in the arrest of three suspects in connection with the case.

“Investigation established that on 17th June, 2026, one Abdullahi Isiaka assaulted the deceased at her residence over the disciplinary action she took against his eleven-year-old son during school hours. Later that same day, while the deceased was on her way to the mosque for prayers, she was again assaulted by Ramatu Isiaka Eleojo.”

the statement added, “Further investigation revealed that on 18th June, 2026, Ojonojima Mary, younger sister to Ramatu Isiaka Eleojo, went to Brains Minds Nursery and Primary School, Ugbamaka, where she assaulted the deceased in her workplace.

“Following the attacks, the victim was initially treated at Grace Clinic, Ugbamaka, before she was referred to Eleojo Clinic, Okpo, for further medical attention. She, however, succumbed to the injuries on 25th June, 2026.

“The investigation established a prima facie case of Criminal Conspiracy and Culpable Homicide against the suspects, Ojonojima Mary, Ramatu Isiaka Eleojo, and Abdullahi Isiaka. Consequently, the investigation has concluded, and the suspects will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.”

the police spokesperson stated, “The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, psc, mni, commends the professionalism, diligence and commitment displayed by the detectives of the Homicide Section, SCID, in ensuring that justice is served.

“He reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice and assures the good people of Kogi State that the Command will continue to investigate all criminal cases diligently and professionally.

“The Commissioner of Police further advised members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to always seek lawful means of resolving grievances. He also encouraged residents to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information that will aid crime prevention and effective law enforcement.”