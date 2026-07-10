Dangote Cement Strengthens Decarbonisation Drive at Global Cement CEOs’ Strategic Dialogue

Sunday Ehigiator





Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable manufacturing and low-carbon cement production following its participation in the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) CEO Strategic Dialogue in Madrid, Spain, where industry leaders charted pathways towards achieving net-zero emissions.

The company’s Group Managing Director, Arvind Pathak, joined chief executives from leading global cement and concrete companies at the high-level forum, which focused on accelerating decarbonisation while supporting the growing demand for infrastructure in emerging economies.

Speaking after the summit, Pathak said Africa’s cement industry must pursue economic growth alongside environmental sustainability to meet the continent’s rising infrastructure needs.

he said, “With Africa’s infrastructure demand continuing to rise, the sector must pursue growth while embracing innovative pathways to reduce carbon emissions.”

The two-day strategic dialogue examined key industry priorities, including low-carbon construction, climate policy, financing for decarbonisation, technological innovation, and collaborative approaches to achieving net-zero emissions across the cement and concrete value chain.

Pathak said discussions at the forum underscored the need for Africa’s cement producers to accelerate their transition to cleaner production methods in response to evolving global economic and regulatory realities.

he stated, “A key takeaway, especially for the African cement sector in the context of the evolving global economic and regulatory landscape, is the need to accelerate our decarbonisation pathway through increased utilization of alternative fuels, reduction of clinker content in cement and investment in innovative cement technologies suited to local realities.”

He added that achieving the industry’s climate ambitions would require stronger collaboration among governments, financiers, technology providers, customers, and other stakeholders.

“These are required for achieving decarbonisation ambitions, as the demand for infrastructure continues to rise across the continent,” he stated.

The Dangote Cement GMD said the forum reinforced the opportunity for Africa to combine industrial expansion with environmental responsibility, stressing that the company remains committed to cutting its carbon emissions intensity by 20 per cent by 2030, using 2021 as its baseline year.

According to the company, its decarbonisation strategy includes increased adoption of alternative fuels, investments in renewable energy, improvements in thermal and electrical efficiency, and clinker substitution and optimisation to reduce emissions from cement production.

Dangote Cement said its participation at the GCCA CEO Strategic Dialogue reflected its commitment to aligning with global best practices in sustainable manufacturing while strengthening its leadership in low-carbon cement production across Africa.

As a founding member of GCCA, the company continues to play an active role in shaping global sustainability initiatives within the cement industry.

Pathak also serves as an elected member of the GCCA Board, representing Dangote Cement in advancing industry-wide decarbonisation efforts.

The summit also reviewed GCCA’s climate leadership initiatives ahead of COP30, with participants highlighting the importance of innovation, policy support, and strategic partnerships in accelerating the transition to net-zero emissions while meeting growing global infrastructure demands.

to its Committee on Foreign Affairs for further legislative consideration and necessary action.