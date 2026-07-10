Reps Urge FG to Intensify Diplomatic Action Over Xenophobic Attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the federal government to step up diplomatic engagement with the South African government to safeguard the lives of Nigerians living in that country following the reported killing of two Nigerian citizens amid a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Chairman of House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, who raised concerns over the increasing incidents of xenophobic violence, extrajudicial killings, and the alleged persecution of Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

Moving the motion, Gagdi said the reported deaths of two Nigerians, including one who allegedly died while in the custody of the South African police, highlighted the urgent need for the Nigerian government to take decisive steps to ensure the safety and protection of its citizens abroad.

He called on the federal government to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, demand a transparent and independent investigation into the killings, strengthen consular assistance for Nigerians residing in South Africa, and engage regional and international organisations, including African Union (AU), Southern African Development Community (SADC), United Nations (UN), and other relevant bodies to ensure those responsible for the deaths were held accountable.

Contributing to the debate, Hon. Billy Osawaru commended the President Bola Tinubu administration for the ongoing evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa. But he stressed that stronger diplomatic measures were necessary to compel the South African government to take responsibility for the attacks.

Hon. Prince Kayode Akiolu advocated sustained diplomatic engagement, reminding South Africa of the significant role Nigeria played in the country’s anti-apartheid struggle.

In his contribution, Hon. Jersey Okezie-Okejoto urged the federal government to deploy international legal mechanisms and commercial diplomacy as tools to ensure South Africa fulfilled its obligations under international law.

Other lawmakers, including Hon. Ghali Tijjani, Hon. Mark Obetta, and Hon. Ben Etanabene, also called on the federal government to consider stronger diplomatic and legal measures, including pursuing international justice for victims of the attacks, while sustaining pressure on South Africa to guarantee the safety of Nigerians and other African nationals.

During the consideration of the motion, the House rejected a proposed amendment seeking the suspension of diplomatic, political, and parliamentary relations with South Africa after Speaker Abbas Tajudeen ruled that diplomatic channels should remain open while efforts were ongoing to resolve the matter.

The lawmakers, however, approved an amendment urging the federal government to pursue legal action and seek compensation for Nigerians who had suffered losses as a result of the xenophobic attacks.

In his remarks, Abbas recalled Nigeria’s immense contributions to the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa and expressed disappointment that Nigerians were now victims of violence in the country they once supported.

He stated that although Nigeria possessed the capacity to take stronger measures, diplomacy remained the most effective means of resolving the crisis. Following the adoption of the motion, the House referred the matter