Tinubu: Civil Society Organisations No Longer in Opposition, but Partners in Governance

• Tasks CSOs with budget tracking, climate action, ethical governance

•Sanwo-Olu urges constructive partnership for accountable governance

Wale Igbintade





President Bola Tinubu yesterday declared that civil society organisations (CSOs) are no longer in opposition to government but have become indispensable partners in governance, urging them to play a more active role in promoting accountability, monitoring public spending, advancing climate action and strengthening ethical leadership.

He called on the organisations to deepen their engagement in ensuring transparency, promoting sustainable development, fostering national unity, tracking budget implementation and supporting ethical governance.

The President made the call at the maiden Southern Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Summit in Lagos, themed “Nigeria First on Sustainable Development.”

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, Tinubu said the federal government now regards CSOs as critical partners in nation-building rather than critics or opponents of government.

According to him, the era of viewing CSOs solely as opposition voices had ended, stressing that they are now “co-architects of national development” whose contributions to transparency, social accountability and community development are vital to the success of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu commended Nigerian civil society groups for their role during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in promoting public health awareness, supporting vulnerable communities and strengthening grassroots accountability.

He also praised faith-based and community organisations for their interventions during climate-related disasters, describing their efforts in assisting affected communities, mobilising volunteers and demanding transparent institutional responses as acts of patriotism.

The president said the summit’s theme underscored the need to place Nigerians at the centre of every public policy, partnership and investment.

“’Nigeria First’ does not mean Nigeria alone. It means that every policy, partnership and public investment must prioritise the welfare of Nigerians while ensuring development remains inclusive, climate-resilient and future-oriented,” he said.

Tinubu noted the summit aligns with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and its eight priority areas: economic reform, food security, national security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, industrialisation, digitalisation and good governance.

Describing the Renewed Hope Agenda as a social contract with Nigerians, the president said CSOs remain indispensable stakeholders in achieving its objectives through constructive engagement with government.

On food security, Tinubu warned that forecasts of prolonged rainfall and flooding across parts of the country require urgent efforts to build climate-smart and flood-resilient agricultural systems.

He advocated stronger support for farmers and fishermen, improved storage and transportation infrastructure, and greater protection of wetlands and mangrove ecosystems to safeguard livelihoods.

The president also highlighted the economic potential of the marine and blue economy, renewable energy and climate innovation in tackling unemployment and poverty, urging young Nigerians to seize opportunities in solar energy, aquaculture, waste management and climate services.

He called for closer collaboration among government, civil society and the private sector to expand opportunities for youths and women.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, inviting CSOs to deepen their involvement in budget tracking, community monitoring, data sharing, citizens’ scorecards and other social accountability initiatives aimed at improving public service delivery.

He identified climate change as a major threat to public health and economic development, warning that recurring floods continue to increase the incidence of cholera, malaria and other water-borne diseases.

The president also referenced the federal government’s partnership with the World Bank under the HOPE Governance Programme, which seeks to strengthen public financial management, transparency, basic education and primary healthcare.

Tinubu further urged civil society organisations to strengthen ethical standards by adopting robust self-regulatory mechanisms capable of preventing infiltration by criminal and unethical elements, insisting that professionalism, transparency and national interest should guide their leadership, funding and operations.

In his remarks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described civil society as the lifeblood of every thriving democracy, saying government and CSOs should be seen as partners rather than adversaries.

He said civil society serves as the bridge between government and citizens through advocacy, public mobilisation and the promotion of transparency and good governance.

While acknowledging the importance of constructive criticism in a democracy, the governor urged civil society groups to ensure that their advocacy remains factual, patriotic and solution-driven.

“The privilege of holding others to account comes with a corresponding duty to be constructive, factual, fair and patriotic,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu explained the Lagos State Government has institutionalised citizen engagement through open budget processes, town hall meetings and structured consultations with civil society organisations on policies covering education, healthcare, environmental protection and social development.

According to him, policies developed through collaboration with citizens enjoy greater public acceptance and are more sustainable than those imposed without consultation.

“The Lagos experience demonstrates that government and civil society are partners in progress. They are two wings of the same bird, which must work together if the nation is to soar,” he said.

The governor urged participants to use the summit to strengthen collaboration between governments and civil society at all levels, invest more in youth development and produce practical recommendations capable of improving governance across the country.

Earlier, the Director-General and National Convener of the Southern Civil Society Organisation Summit, Kunle Yusuf, said the gathering was convened to promote inclusive governance, strengthen multi-stakeholder collaboration, review progress on the Sustainable Development Goals and climate partnerships, and reaffirm commitment to national development.

He urged civil society organisations to embrace professionalism, improve compliance with regulatory requirements and develop practical strategies to support local government autonomy and grassroots development.