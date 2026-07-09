Senate Backs 15-Year Jail Term, Asset Forfeiture for Fake Drug Offenders

• Bill empowers NAFDAC with advanced tracking technology

•Creates multi-agency task force to dismantle counterfeit medicine syndicates

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senate on Wednesday took a major step towards strengthening Nigeria’s war against counterfeit medicines by passing for Second Reading a bill prescribing a maximum jail term of 15 years, multi-million-naira fines, total asset forfeiture, and mandatory compensation for victims of fake drug-related offences.

The proposed legislation, titled, “Counterfeit Medical Products, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Prohibition and Control) Bill, 2026,” seeks to repeal and replace the existing 2004 law, which lawmakers described as obsolete and incapable of addressing the sophistication of modern counterfeit drug syndicates.

Leading the debate, the sponsor of the bill, Senator Suleiman Umar Sadiq (APC, Kwara North), painted a grim picture of the dangers posed by fake medicines, describing them as “weapons of mass destruction” that constitute a grave threat to public health and national security.

According to him, the existing legal framework has become ineffective against criminal networks that now deploy advanced manufacturing techniques, digital platforms, and cross-border smuggling operations to flood Nigerian markets with counterfeit products.

“Healthcare is a fundamental responsibility of government, and Nigerians deserve medicines that are genuine, safe and effective,” Sadiq said.

“Sadly, this expectation is too often betrayed by criminal networks whose only objective is to profit at the expense of human lives,” he added.

He warned that the counterfeit trade had expanded beyond prescription drugs to include adulterated cosmetics, contaminated packaged water, and other unwholesome processed foods sold in open markets, motor parks, roadside shops, and online platforms.

To address the growing menace, the bill proposed stiffer sanctions, including prison terms of up to 15 years for convicted offenders, substantial financial penalties, forfeiture of assets linked to the crime, and compulsory financial compensation to victims or their families.

The legislation also sought to strengthen the enforcement powers of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), enabling it to deploy modern product tracking and tracing technologies capable of detecting counterfeit medical products across the supply chain.

In addition, it proposed the establishment of a national multi-agency task force comprising NAFDAC, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Pharmacy Council of Nigeria to coordinate intelligence gathering and dismantle cross-border smuggling networks.

To fast-track prosecution, the bill vested exclusive jurisdiction over counterfeit drug cases in the Federal High Court, provided for accelerated trial procedures, and recognised electronic evidence in criminal proceedings.

Lawmakers unanimously supported the proposed legislation, with President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, referring it to Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) for further legislative scrutiny.

The committee was expected to submit its report to the senate in the coming weeks.