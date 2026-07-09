AFBA Celebrates Dele Oye’s Impact on Nigeria’s Private Sector with 2026 Medal of Merit

Wale Igbintade





The African Bar Association (AFBA), the umbrella body of lawyers of African origin and those in the diaspora, has named the Chairman of the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics (AERE), Dele Oye, as a recipient of its 2026 Medal of Merit in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the growth and transformation of Nigeria’s organised private sector.

In a letter conveying the award, the association said Oye was selected after reviewing his achievements in leading the organised private sector through the various positions he has held, particularly as President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN).

AFBA said Oye’s tenure was marked by transparent, accountable and effective leadership, noting that the organised private sector under his stewardship recorded sustained growth while remaining free of financial mismanagement.

According to the association, his achievements have set a benchmark worthy of emulation across Africa.

The Medal of Merit will be presented during the opening ceremony of the African Bar Association’s 2026 Annual Conference, scheduled for September 21, 2026, at the Hilton Cabo Verde Dos Hotels in Sal, Cape Verde.

The conference will hold from September 20 to 24.

Part of the letter read: “On behalf of the Governing and Executive Councils of the African Bar Association (AFBA), I dutifully write to inform you of your well-deserved nomination as a recipient of the 2026 African Bar Association Medal of Merit in management of the organised private sector in Nigeria while serving as President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

“As the foremost association of lawyers of African origin and those in the diaspora, we continuously recognise and celebrate the contributions of African professionals in their various fields, whether through employment, appointments, elections or private enterprise.

“We have carefully followed your achievements in managing Nigeria’s organised private sector through the various offices you have occupied, particularly as President of NACCIMA.

“We also observed that the organised private sector under your leadership was devoid of financial mismanagement. Rather, it witnessed remarkable growth that benefited members and partner organisations. This legacy is worthy of emulation and commendation.”

The association added that the award represents “an enduring recognition of your inspirational leadership of the organised private sector and your selfless service to Nigeria and Africa.”

AFBA also listed previous recipients of the Medal of Merit to include former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, former OPEC President Professor Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, former Chief Justice of South Africa Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, former Chief Justice of Sierra Leone Justice Desmond Edwards, former South African judge Navanethem Pillay, the Benches of the Supreme Courts of Malawi and Kenya, as well as former Togolese Prime Minister Joseph Kokou Koffigoh.

The association expressed confidence that Oye would accept the honour and attend the award ceremony in Cape Verde.