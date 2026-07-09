Internet Connectivity: GSM Leads with 154m, Fixed Wired Subscribers Now 156,662

Emma Okonji

Statistics on the number of active subscribers for data (internet) services, utilising the different technologies for internet connectivity, has revealed that subscribers utilising mobile (GSM) technology, continued to maintain lead with 154,347,260 internet subscriptions as at April 2026.

The statistics also showed that the number of active subscribers utilising fixed wired technology for their internet connectivity, improved significantly to reach 156,662 as at April this year, up from 137,074 as at March 2026.

The improvement on the utilisation of fixed wired technology for internet connectivity has been attributed to the recent campaign on Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) across Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) offering data services for internet connectivity.

Telecom operators are currently laying fibre optic cables for internet connectivity to various Nigerian homes and they have advised that fibre optic cable with standard specifications, be factored into all building designs from the foundation level, to enable easy plug and connect for fast internet access.

The statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the official website of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), showed that internet subscriptions via the mobile phones, continued to lead across other licensed technology deployed by operators for internet connectivity.

The statistics put the total number of internet subscribers utilising various technologies for their internet connection at 154,724,088 as at April 2026. From the released figure, mobile technology alone accounted for 154,347,260, while fixed wired technology accounted for 156,662 and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) accounted for 220,166.

The statistics showed a steady lead in internet connectivity from the utilisation of mobile technology for seven consecutive months.

In October 2025, mobile GSM internet subscribers reached 142,004,662, while fixed wired internet subscribers reached 73,778 and the wired/wireless internet subscribers reached 313,713. VoIP internet subscribers reached 239,672, which brought the total internet subscribers utilising the various technologies, to 142,631,825.

In November 2025, mobile GSM internet subscribers reached 144,151,655, while fixed wired internet subscribers reached 83,417 and the wired/wireless internet subscribers reached 313,713. VoIP internet subscribers reached 238,496, which brought the total internet subscribers utilising the various technologies, to 144,787,281.

In December 2025, mobile GSM internet subscribers reached 147,519,262, while fixed wired internet subscribers reached 101,667 and the wired/wireless internet subscribers reached 313,713. VoIP internet subscribers reached 232,284, which brought the total internet subscribers utilising the various technologies, to 148,166,926.

In January 2026, mobile GSM internet subscribers reached 150,912,474, while fixed wired internet subscribers reached 103,722 and the wired/wireless internet subscribers reached 313,713. VoIP internet subscribers reached 225,236, which brought the total internet subscribers utilising the various technologies, to 151,555,145.

In February 2026, mobile GSM internet subscribers reached 152,476,943, while fixed wired internet subscribers reached 124,590 and the wired/wireless internet subscribers reached 313,713. VoIP internet subscribers reached 219,741, which brought the total internet subscribers utilising the various technologies, to 153,134,987.

In March 2026, mobile GSM internet subscribers reached 153,151,418, while fixed wired internet subscribers reached 137,074 and the wired/wireless internet subscribers reached 313,713. VoIP internet subscribers reached 218,351, which brought the total internet subscribers utilising the various technologies, to 153,820,556.

In April 2026, mobile GSM internet subscribers reached 154,347,260, while fixed wired internet subscribers reached 156,662, and VoIP internet subscribers reached 220,166, which brought the total internet subscribers utilising the various technologies, to 154,724,088.

The statistics also showed that MTN remained the leader among MNOs offering internet access to subscribers utilising the mobile GSM technology for their internet connectivity. As at April 2026, MTN had 83,146,984 internet subscribers on its network, followed by Airtel with 54,802,776 internet subscribers, Globacom with 15,594,966 internet subscribers and T2 with 802,534 internet subscribers.

The figures brought the total number of subscribers utilising the mobile GSM technology for internet access to 154,347,260 as at April 2026.