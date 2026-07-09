APM Terminals Rallies Stakeholders to Resolve National Single Window Cargo Clearance Bottlenecks

Eromosele Abiodun

APM Terminals Apapa, has brought together key government agencies and importers in a concerted effort to resolve operational bottlenecks affecting cargo clearance on the National Single Window (NSW) platform, as authorities pledged to fine-tune the system and improve trade facilitation across the nation’s ports.

At a Stakeholders and Customer Engagement Forum held at the terminal in Lagos, representatives of the National Single Window Project, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Joint Task Force met directly with customers to address concerns ranging from permit processing and Harmonised System (HS) Codes to documentation errors and regulatory overlaps.

Welcoming participants, the Managing Director of APM Terminals Apapa, Kamal Alhraishat, said the company organised the forum to create an open platform where customers could openly discuss operational challenges with the relevant government agencies.

“We want customers to be vocal about the issues they are facing so that together we can find practical solutions and continue improving the cargo clearance process,” he said.

APM Terminals Apapa Government Relations Manager, Olayinka Akinlade, said the engagement reflected APM Terminals’ commitment to supporting efficient trade by connecting customers directly with agencies responsible for processing import documentation.

According to her, many of the concerns raised by customers stem from the ongoing transition to the National Single Window platform, “making continuous stakeholder engagement essential to ensuring a smooth implementation.”

Director of Operations, National Single Window, Peter Ekunkoya, said resistance to change, payment-related issues and user adaptation were among the early challenges encountered during deployment. He, however, assured stakeholders that the platform was steadily improving.

“The National Single Window is designed to eliminate delays and make trade transactions easier. We encourage stakeholders to continue asking questions and providing feedback because we are committed to resolving operational issues,” he said.

Deputy Director at NAFDAC, Ayankop Ayankop, described the implementation as a learning process, noting that the agency had overcome most of its initial technical challenges and was experiencing steady improvements in platform operations.

Similarly, Chief Standards Officer of SON, Iliya Shall, identified incorrect documentation, inadequate awareness and improper use of Harmonised System Codes as some of the most common causes of delays experienced by importers.