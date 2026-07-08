  • Wednesday, 8th July, 2026

Almajiri Commission Says Non-Mandate Projects Are NASS Constituency Projects

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE) has clarified that projects in its 2026 budget which fall outside its statutory mandate are National Assembly constituency projects assigned for implementation.

In a press statement on Monday, the Commission said the projects were incorporated into the 2026 Appropriation Act in line with “long-standing budgetary practice” where constituency projects are assigned to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for execution.

Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Executive Secretary, Nura Muhammad, noted that, “As part of a duly enacted federal budget, every project assigned to the Commission forms part of its implementation responsibilities and will be executed in strict compliance with extant laws, financial regulations and due procurement processes.”

The statement follows public scrutiny over reports that the Commission’s 2026 budget contained projects unrelated to Almajiri and out-of-school children’s education.

NCAOOSCE stressed that its statutory mandate remains unchanged as the Commission was established to coordinate national efforts to reform the Almajiri system of education and tackle the out-of-school children challenge.

To underscore its focus, the Commission cited recent milestones including profiling over 700,000 out-of-school children nationwide, establishing 119 learning centres, conducting ward-to-ward advocacy and community mobilisation, and working to fully implement the National Policy on Almajiri.

“Addressing the plight of Almajiri and out-of-school children remains our foremost priority,” the statement read.

The Commission noted it will continue to work with the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa; Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad and other stakeholders to expand access to quality education for vulnerable children.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.