Kwara: Tinubu Loyalists Relaunch Otoge Revolution against AbdulRazaq

Thousands of supporters of President Bola Tinubu under the platform of the Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC) G15 have staged a solidarity walk in Ilorin, declaring the relaunch of the Otoge movement that ended the Saraki political dynasty’s dominance of Kwara politics in 2019.

The coalition said the renewed movement was aimed at confronting what it described as the abandonment of the ideals of the original Otoge struggle by the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The G15 is a coalition comprising the ten top governorship aspirants of the APC, the state’s three serving senators, a majority of APC members in the National Assembly, serving members of the Kwara State House of Assembly, the party’s elders caucus, youth and women leaders, and other stakeholders.

The solidarity procession began at the Geri-Alimi Underpass in Ilorin, passed through the Emir’s Palace and ended at the Post Office, drawing thousands of APC supporters.

Addressing supporters after the march, leaders of the coalition said the turnout reflected growing dissatisfaction within the party and demonstrated that the ideals upon which the Otoge movement was founded remain alive among many Kwarans.

In a statement issued after the procession, the coalition said it recently concluded consultations in Abuja with senior APC stakeholders and other national leaders on developments within the party in Kwara State.

According to the group, the discussions centred on the unity of the APC in the state, the future of Kwara politics and the success of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We have come to the firm conclusion that we owe it to our supporters, to the people of Kwara State, and to generations yet unborn to subordinate our individual political aspirations to one collective ambition—the rescue of our party and the rescue of Kwara State,” the statement said.

The coalition argued that the movement represented a popular struggle against exclusion, impunity, political domination and poor governance, adding that those ideals had gradually been eroded.

It alleged that the APC in Kwara had become increasingly divided and that governance and party administration had become overly centralised.

“Sadly, this is not the Kwara State we all bargained for. This is not the Kwara State we promised our people during the OTOGE Revolution,” the coalition stated. The group maintained that Kwara deserved a government that listens to its citizens, accommodates diverse interests and promotes inclusive leadership.

Despite its criticisms of the state government, the coalition reaffirmed its loyalty to Tinubu and pledged continued support for his administration.

It, however, urged the President and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to ensure the emergence of leadership in Kwara that reflects what it described as the wishes of the majority of party members.

The coalition also presented a 10-point demand to the President and the APC leadership.

Among other requests, it called for the rejection of what it described as flawed and controversial party primaries in the state, the endorsement of a more popular and credible alternative, and a merit-based succession process that prioritises competence and acceptability over political patronage.

The group also demanded transparent and inclusive party administration, an end to political godfatherism, protection of dissenting voices, accountable governance, genuine reconciliation based on justice and fairness, and an urgent review of the state’s security strategy.

Besides, the group rejected what it described as attempts by a minority within the party to impose its preferences on the majority. “Democracy derives its legitimacy from the consent of the majority, not from the preferences of a select few,” the statement added.

Also addressing the media, a frontline gubernatorial aspirant and Senator representing the Kwara Central Senatorial District, Senator Saliu Mustapha advised AbdulRazaq to embrace fairness, inclusion and internal democracy, warning that political structures built on exclusion and imposition rarely endure.

“The people of Kwara have spoken before. They are speaking again. And when the time comes, their collective voice will once more determine the future of our state,” the statement stressed.

Others at the rally included: Dr. Bashir Bolarinwa; Ambassador Yahaya Gambari; Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe; Senator Lola Ashiru; Senator Umar Sadiq; Mr Dele Belgore (SAN) and Alhaji Tajudeen Audu.

Also present were: Hon. Omar Bio; Dr. Oluwatoyin Alabi; Dr. Azeez Olaniyi; Capt. Ahmad Mahmud; Hon. Yinka Aluko, Hon. Ismail Tijani, among many others.