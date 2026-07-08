Mining: Gov Adeleke Tackles Banditry in Mining Sector, Sets up Mining Community Intelligence Architecture

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Governor Ademola Adeleke has taken bold steps to tackle increasing security challenges within the Osun mining sector, convening a stakeholders’ conference to develop security architecture and curtail inflow of suspected bandits into Osun mining sector.

Addressing the stakeholders involving security chiefs, traditional rulers, mining firms, environmental activists and community actors, the governor, represented by his special adviser on security, Mr. Samuel Ojo, said the conference was convened because the peace and security of Osun State, particularly the Ife-Ijesa axis, is under threat and immediate action is required.

“The government is concerned about the sudden and unregulated influx of persons from states like Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi into our mining communities. While we do not discriminate against Nigerians seeking legitimate work, intelligence shows that this movement is not just about mining.

“Some of these elements are bringing with them the same criminal templates that have destroyed communities in the North West: armed camps, illegal taxation, recruitment of youths, and creation of parallel authority. If we do not act now, the peace Osun is known for will be sacrificed on the altar of gold”, the governor noted.

Commending security agencies and non-state actors for monitoring the troubled mining sector, the governor said his administration is shifting closer attention to emerging security challenges in the mining sector, submitting that there are credible security threats about the presence of suspected bandit elements around Ibodi forests and movement of suspicious armed persons around the Ilesa corridor.

“We have also observed that some foreign nationals and non-Nigerians are infiltrating our communities. They speak local languages, carry fake IDs, and pretend to be from other Nigerian states.

Their mission is not mining. Their mission is to establish a base. Community leaders, you must help us profile everyone. If you did not birth him, if you did not invite him, and you cannot vouch for him, then he does not belong in your community”, the governor was quoted saying.

The governor further announced the establishment of a mining community intelligence architecture for Ife-Ijesa involving mining site to community security committee to traditional rulers to the DPO and the state security council under the state governor, directing that within the next 14 days, every major mining community must constitute a 7-man Community Security Committee.

“I charge all stakeholders to give maximum cooperation to the Military Police, DSS, NSCDC, and Amotekun. Open your sites for patrols. Share information early. Do not shield criminals because they are “bringing money”, the governor noted, tasking community leaders to take ownership of the initiative.

“Osun State will not be a hiding place for bandits. Our gold will not be used to fund terrorism. Let us build this intelligence architecture together. Let us secure our land together”, he said.